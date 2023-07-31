Common Hip and Back Pain Causes

The most common cause of hip pain is hip arthritis, which commonly affects people in their 50s and older. This pain can radiate down to the knee. There are times when patients think they have knee pain, and they really have what’s called referred pain from the hip.

In younger, active patients, Bone and Joint Institute often sees hip impingement in patients who are engaging in strenuous exercise or training. Often these are runners or cyclists and the hip is inflamed or irritated. These patients can also face a labral tear, which is almost like a meniscus tear, but in the hip. Trochanteric bursitis is another cause of pain in the hip. It occurs on the outside of the hip and is related to abnormal stress on the outside of the hip. It is a very common issue and with some stretching, patients often find relief.

In contrast, back pain is often due to a pinched nerve coming out of the back and radiating down the back of the leg or even down into the foot. That can come from several different things such as arthritis or lumbar disc herniation, to name a few. Usually that pain calms down with rest, over-the-counter medications, and physical therapy.

However, a red flag to watch for is loss of bowel or bladder control, which might indicate something more serious. Patients should head to the emergency room in those instances because they could be experiencing an emergency that may require surgery.

Risks of Ignoring the Pain

When patients decide to keep going in their daily activities despite the pain, they can experience gait changes, which can affect other parts of the body. If your hip hurts, you can start wearing down your back more or if your back hurts, you can start using your hips differently and begin experiencing pain there, exacerbating the problem.

Ways to Prevent Hip and Low Back Pain

There are a few ways to prevent hip and low back pain. The first way is to maintain a healthy weight and exercise routine. Part of a good exercise routine includes maintaining good core strength with the abdominal muscles, obliques and back muscles, which minimizes the risk of hurting or straining the low back. Additionally, people should regularly stretch their hips and hamstrings, especially if they sit for long periods of time.

If you are experiencing persistent or severe hip or back pain, visit the spine specialists at Bone and Joint Institute for an assessment.

