Commodores Fall to Baylor in NCAA Tournament (80-63)



BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season came to an end Friday, as the No. 12-seeded Commodores fell to No. 5-seed Baylor, 80-63, in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt’s 2023-24 season comes to an end with a 23-10 overall record. The 23 wins are the most for Vanderbilt since the 2011-12 campaign, matching that team’s win total. Vanderbilt earned its first March Madness bid since the 2014 NCAA Tournament. The Commodores collected their first win in the NCAA Tournament in 11 seasons with Wednesday’s 72-68 victory over No. 12-seed Columbia in the First Four round.

Junior Iyana Moore extended her double-digit scoring streak to a season-best seven games with a 15-point performance against the Bears. Moore ends the 2023-24 campaign scoring 10-plus points in 18 of the last 21 games.

Graduate student Jordyn Cambridge ended her six-year Vanderbilt career with a 14-point performance, while she dished out six assists and collected three steals. The Nashville, Tennessee, native ends her Vandy career as the only Commodore to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, and 300 steals in their career. Cambridge finishes her collegiate career as Vanderbilt’s all-time leader in steals with 350 career steals, which also puts her in a tie with Alabama’s Niesa Johnson (1992-95) for seventh on the SEC all-time steals list.

Freshman Khamil Pierre rounded out the trio of double-digit scorers for the Dores, as she tallied 11 points. It is the 14th time this season that Pierre has registered double-digit points.

Vanderbilt shot 41.5 percent from the floor in the loss, while Baylor connected on 46.2 percent of its shots. The Dores collected 11 total steals in the contest and dished out 14 assists. The Bears led for nearly 39 minutes of game time.

Source: Vanderbilt

