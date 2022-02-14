Commodore Baseball Duo Named to All-America Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt baseball duo of Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Nick Maldonado were named to Baseball America Preseason All-America Team, the publication announced Monday.

Bradfield and Maldonado both received second-team honors from Baseball America, each marking their third All-America nod of the preseason.

Bradfield Jr., the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021, led the nation with 47 stolen bases last season while batting .336 on the year to rank second on the team. He concluded the season by being named unanimous Freshman All-America and consensus All-America while becoming the fourth Commodore to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team.

Maldonado turned in a team-high tying nine saves as a sophomore in 2021 while registering a 2.31 ERA out of the bullpen. His 50.2 innings of work marked the most of the Commodore relievers.

Vanderbilt officially began spring training Friday as the team begins preparation for their opening weekend series at home against Oklahoma State. The Commodores were ranked second in Baseball America’s preseason poll while the Cowboys enter the season ranked 17th.