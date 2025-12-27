Comment Period Open for Fishing Regulations Proposals

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Fisheries Division is soliciting public comments on the proposed 2026-27 fishing regulations through Jan. 5. The proposals were presented at the December meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Chattanooga.

The proposals can be viewed, and comments submitted online on the TWRA website. The Commission will vote on the proposed changes at the Jan. 8-9 meeting in Dyersburg.

Among the fishing proposals, the Fisheries Division recommended removing the delayed harvest regulation for trout on the Piney River in Rhea County, removing the closed fishing season on Catoosa WMA, and moving the delayed harvest start date for trout on Big Soddy Creek in Hamilton County to Nov. 1. Due to renovations being made at Travis McNatt Lake in Big Hill Pond State Park in Hardeman County and Woodhaven Lake in Montgomery Bell State Park in Dickson County, the Agency is recommending catch and release for largemouth bass at these two locations.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

