Coming to Tubi in January 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi on January 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted

Originals

Action

PREPARE TO DIE (1/13) – A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.

Documentary

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF (1/17) – How the mysteries surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death gave rise to a conspiracy theory that will never die.

GONE BEFORE HIS TIME: KOBE BRYANT (1/26) – Recount the achievements – some personal, some professional, and many halted – of an NBA legend before his untimely death.

TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD’S DUMBEST MOMENTS (1/31) – Join TMZ as they examine baffling & cringe worthy celebrity moments – Hollywood stars aren’t always the sharpest tools in the shed.

Horror

WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS (1/5) – A family of murderous sideshow performers traverse the harsh conditions of Depression-era America in a bloody deal with the Devil.

GUESS WHO (1/19) – A family visit turns deadly when a psychotic killer, hiding behind an unusual tradition, shows up with one target in mind.

Thriller

TELL NO LIES (1/18) – When his wife goes missing, a desperate husband turns to law enforcement for help, only to discover his innocence is being questioned by everyone.

LA MADRE (1/25) – A devoted single mother embarks on a perilous journey to save her kidnapped daughter, defying all odds and risking everything to bring her home safely.

Art House

A Ghost Story – 1/7

After Hours

Barry Lyndon

Brooklyn’s Finest

Dear White People (2014)

Eve’s Bayou

Heat

Knives Out

Lone Star

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon – 1/28

Pan’s Labyrinth

Take Shelter

The Skin I Live In

Black Cinema

All Eyez On Me

Bones

Brooklyn’s Finest

Class Act

Eve’s Bayou

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s The Night

Judas And The Black Messiah

Madea’s Big Happy Family

National Security

New Jack City

Night School

Prison Song

Ricochet

Set Up

Sparkle (2012)

Star (2016)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

White House Down

Woo

Comedy

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead

First Daughter

Jingle All The Way 2

Killers

Knives Out

Madea’s Big Happy Family

My Wife And Kids

Night School

The Stand-In -1/10

Zombieland (2009)

Documentary

Cunningham

Daughters Of The Sexual Revolution

Drama

All Eyez On Me

American History X

Brooklyn’s Finest

Heartbreak Ridge

Judas And The Black Messiah

Queen & Slim

Rudy

Sparkle (2012)

Star (2016)

Third Person

Top Of The Lake

Warrior

We Own The Night

Horror

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood

Bones

Cell

Hostel: Part III

It (2017)

John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Leatherface

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Kids & Family

Dennis The Menace

Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear

Jingle All The Way 2

Planet 51

The Goonies

Romance

First Daughter

Killers

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Perfect Holiday

The Perfect Match

Third Person

Three Can Play That Game

Woo

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

I Dream Of Jeannie

Jupiter Ascending

Paradise Hills

Thriller

Agent Game

Devil’s Peak

Enough

Midnight In The Switchgrass

Obsessed

Premium Rush

Straw Dogs (2011)

Striptease

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Roommate (2011)

U-Turn

Wild Things

Western

Chisum

Cowboy

Lone Star

Meek’s Cutoff

Seraphim Falls

The Shadow Riders