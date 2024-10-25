Coming to Prime Video November 2024

Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Prime Video & Freevee – November 2024

New Original Series & Shows

Week of Oct 31 – Nov 7 Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Oct 31) Citadel: Honey Bunny (Nov 7) Look Back (Nov 7) Every Minute Counts (Nov 8)

Week of Nov 14-21 Cross (Nov 14) Wish List Games (Nov 20) Cruel Intentions (Nov 21) Dinner Club Season 3 (Nov 21)

Week of Nov 26-29 It’s In the Game (Nov 26) Oshi no Ko (Nov 28) The World According To Kaleb: On Tour (Nov 29)



Live Sports Coverage

NFL on Prime Thursday Night Football (Nov 7, 14, 21) Black Friday Football: Chiefs vs. Raiders (Nov 29)

Other Sports NWSL Games (Nov 1, 8) ONE Fight Night 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Nov 9)



Special Events

Election Night Live with Brian Williams (Nov 5, 5PM ET)

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (Nov 19)

New Original Movies

Libre (Nov 1)

My Old Ass (Nov 7)

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (Nov 15)

Abigail (Nov 19)

Back to Black (Nov 5)

Subscription Channel Additions

Silo: Season 2 (Apple TV+, Nov 15)

Carl the Collector: Season 1 (PBS KIDS, Nov 14)

Sherwood: Season 2 (BritBox, Nov 14)

Landman: Season 1 (Paramount+, Nov 17)

Dune: Prophecy (Max, Nov 17)

Leonardo da Vinci (PBS, Nov 18)

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 (Max, Nov 21)

Outlander: Season 7 Part 2 (STARZ, Nov 22)

Get Millie Black: Season 1 (Max, Nov 25)

Sweethearts (Max, Nov 28)

Classic TV Series

Bones Seasons 1-12 (2006)

Classic Movies Coming November 1

Action & Adventure A Knight’s Tale (2001) Battleship (2012) Die Hard (1988) The Terminator (1984) Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Drama & Classics The Godfather (1972) The Godfather, Part II (1974) Good Will Hunting (1998) The Theory of Everything (2014) Cold Mountain (2003)

Comedy Airplane! (1980) Mean Girls (2004) School of Rock (2003) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) Boomerang (1992)

Horror & Thriller Carrie (1976) Carrie (2013) Disturbia (2007) House at the End of the Street (2012) – Freevee Pan’s Labyrinth (2007)



Later November Movie Additions

Me Before You (Nov 11)

UglyDolls (Nov 13) – Freevee

The Meg (Nov 22)

Coraline (Nov 24)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (Nov 28) – Freevee

Freevee Exclusive Additions (Free with ads)

A Perfect Day (2006)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Copshop (2021)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Passengers (2016)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

She’s the Man (2006)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Holiday Movies & Content

12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Scrooged (1988)

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (2024)

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (2024)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (2021)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

Note: All titles are included with Prime membership unless noted as Freevee (free with ads) or specified as part of a subscription channel.

