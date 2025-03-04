Coming to Prime Video March 2025

Michael Carpenter
-

New Releases This March at Prime Video

March 1

  • 12 Angry Men (1997)
  • 90210 (2009) Seasons 1–5
  • A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
  • A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
  • Admission (2013)
  • All Saints (2017)
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
  • Blame It on Rio (1984)
  • Blue Velvet (1986)
  • Bowfinger (1999)
  • Cold Pursuit (2019)
  • Contagion (2011)
  • Dawn of the Dead (2004)
  • Delta Force (1986)
  • Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
  • Doom (2005)
  • Easy Money (1983)
  • Flawless (1999)
  • Fluke (1995)
  • For a Few Dollars More (1967)
  • Getting Even With Dad (1994)
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968)
  • Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
  • Hoosiers (1987)
  • It’s Complicated (2009)
  • Koyaanisqatsi (1982)
  • Life (2017)
  • Lilies of the Field (1963)
  • Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
  • Madagascar (2005)
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
  • Michael Clayton (2007)
  • Midnight Run (1988)
  • Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
  • Mystic Pizza (1988)
  • Non-Stop (2014)
  • Once Upon a Crime (1992)
  • Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
  • Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
  • Road House (1989)
  • Ronin (1998)
  • Rumble Fish (1983)
  • Snatch (2001)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Starship Troopers (1997)
  • Super 8 (2011)
  • Tammy (2014)
  • The Accountant (2016)
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
  • The Andromeda Strain (1971)
  • The Best Man (1999)
  • The Front Runner (2018)
  • The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1967)
  • The Hurricane (2000)
  • The Mule (2018)
  • The Night of the Hunter (1955)
  • The Rundown (2003)
  • Thief (1981)
  • Touch of Evil (1958)
  • Wargames (1983)
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

March 2

  • Nine Bodies in A Mexican Morgue Season 1 (MGM+)

March 3

  • Celtics City Season 1 (Max)

March 4

  • Reagan (STARZ)
  • Smile 2 (2024)
  • Thomas Müller—Einer wie keiner (Prime Video Sports)

March 6

  • Lil Kev Season 1 (BET+)
  • The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

  • Heretic (Max)
  • Poor Things (2024)
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (STARZ)

March 9

  • Dark Winds Season 3 (AMC+)
  • The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (Max)

March 12

  • The Killer’s Game (STARZ)

March 13

  • The Parenting (Max)
  • Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 5 (BET+)

March 14

  • Dope Thief Season 1 (Apple TV+)

March 15

  • Fast X (STARZ)

March 16

  • A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

March 18

  • Twisters (2024)

March 19

  • Never Let Go (STARZ)

March 20

  • Happy Face Season 1 (Paramount+)
  • Ludwig Season 1 (BritBox)

March 21

  • Sing Sing (Max)

March 22

  • Spotlight (2015)

March 23

  • Marie Antoinette Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Sausage Party (2016)
  • Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

March 24

  • The Fire Inside (MGM+)

March 25

  • Transformers One (2024)

March 26

  • The Studio Season 1 (Apple TV+)

March 27

  • Paul American Season 1 (Max)

March 30

  • MobLand Season 1 (Paramount+)
  • The Last Anniversary Season 1 (AMC+)

