Coming to Prime Video June 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

What’s new on Prime Video in June 2025, including ‘Deep Cover,’ ‘The Chosen: Last Supper,’ and more.

June Streaming Schedule

June 1

  • 12 Angry Men (1957)
  • Annie (2014)
  • At First Sight (1999)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Benny & Joon (1993)
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • Bloodsport (1998)
  • Brokeback Mountain (2006)
  • Capote (2006)
  • Chips (2017)
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
  • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Daddy Day Care (2003)
  • Dead Man Walking (1995)
  • Fled (1996)
  • Godzilla (2014)
  • Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
  • Half Baked (1998)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2001)
  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)
  • Life (1999)
  • Masters of the Universe (1987)
  • Midnight Cowboy (1969)
  • Mississippi Burning (1989)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Nanny McPhee (2006)
  • Oblivion (2013)
  • Platoon (1987)
  • Pixels (2015)
  • Red Corner (1997)
  • Return of the Seven (1966)
  • Rings (2017)
  • Road House (1989)
  • Ronin (1998)
  • Serenity (2005)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Some Like It Hot (1959)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Brothers (2001)
  • The Greatest Showman (2017)
  • The Magnificent Seven (1960)
  • The Perfect Guy (2015)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
  • The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
  • Twins (1988)
  • Valkyrie (2008)
  • White Chicks (2004)

June 20

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

June 21

  • Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)

June 27

  • Nosferatu (2024)

June 29

  • Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)
  • Her Private Life S1 (2019)
  • Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)
  • Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)
  • Mouse S1 (2020)
  • The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)
  • The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)
  • Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)

June 30

  • XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)
  • Rings (2017)

