Coming to Prime Video January 2024

Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024. January 1st will see big-name movies added to Prime Video, including the first four films in the Mission Impossible franchise, Superman, and more.
January 1st
- Peppa Pig S1-S2
- 42
- 1984
- About Last Night (2014)
- Airplane!
- Alfie
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Bridesmaids
- Chaplin
- Conan The Barbarian
- Couples Retreat
- Cruel Intentions
- Cry Freedom
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Europa Report
- Everything You Always…Sex
- Finding Forrester
- Fled
- Forrest Gump
- Good Will Hunting
- Heaven’s Gate
- Hoodlum
- I Am Ali
- I Am Bolt
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
- Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
- Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
- Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Judgment At Nuremberg
- Jumanji
- Jumping The Broom
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Lifeforce
- Like a Boss
- Little Nicky
- Love Happens
- Mad Max
- Major Payne
- Mary, Queen of Scots
- Miles Ahead
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Money Train
- Muscle Shoals
- No Country for Old Men
- No Good Deed
- Non-Stop
- Notting Hill
- One Fine Morning
- Pariah
- Pitch Perfect
- Prince Avalanche
- Pulp Fiction
- Red 2
- Rejoice and Shout
- Return To Seoul
- Role Models
- Rollerball
- Rules of Engagement
- San Andreas
- Saving Private Ryan
- Side Effects
- Something Wild
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Stargate: Continuum
- Stargate: The Ark of Truth
- Step Brothers
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
- Superman Returns
- Superman: The Movie
- Takers
- Teen Witch
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Cable Guy
- The Death Of Dick Long
- The Eagle
- The Giver
- The Good Lie
- The Gunman
- The Killing
- The Last House on the Left
- The Long Goodbye
- The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
- The Wedding Planner
- The Wiz
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- To Sir, With Love
- Two Can Play That Game
- Valkyrie
- What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
- You, Me And Dupree
- Zola
January 2
- The Bad Guys
January 5
- Foe
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Hit S3
- James May: Our Man in India
January 9
- Landscape with Invisible Hand
- The Passenger
January 12
- ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
- Role Play
January 16
- Burn After Reading
- Fast X
January 19
- Dance Life
- Hazbin Hotel
- LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
- Zorro (2024)
- The Other Zoey
January 23
- Kevin James: Irregardless
January 26
- Expats