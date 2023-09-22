Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in October 2023.
New to Prime Video October 2023
October 1
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- A Guy Thing (2003)
- A View To A Kill (1985)
- A Star Is Born (1976)
- Abduction (2011)
- Arsenal (2017)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Bolero (1984)
- Bowling for Columbine (2002)
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
- Casino Royale (1967)
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Crawl (2019)
- Daybreakers (2010)
- Detroit (2017)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dirty Work (1998)
- Disturbing Behavior (1998)
- Doom (2005)
- Dr. No (1963)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
- Justice League (2017)
- King Richard (2021)
- Shazam! (2019)
- Steel (1997)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
- Tom & Jerry (2021)
- V for Vendetta (2006)
- Watchmen (2009)
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
- Flesh & Blood (1985)
- For The Love Of The Game (1999)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Frasier S1-11 (1994)
- From Russia With Love (1964)
- Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
- Going My Way (1944)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Hall Pass (2011)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Hit S3 (2020)
- Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
- Holiday Inn (1942
- Hotel Rwanda (2005)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)
- Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
- Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
- Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
- John Tucker Must Die (2006)
- King Solomon’s Mines (1985)
- Lawless (2012)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- License To Kill (1989)
- Live And Let Die (1973)
- Mac and Me (1988)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For
- Christmas Is You (2017)
- Mars Attacks! (1996)
- Masters Of The Universe (1987)
- Mean Creek (2004)
- Moby Dick (1959)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Moonraker (1979)
- Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
- Mulholland Falls (1996)
- My Adventures With Santa (2019)
- Nanny McPhee (2006)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- Navy Seals (1990)
- Nerve (2016)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018)
- Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
- Octopussy (1983)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Righteous Kill (2008)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Sicario (2015)
- Spectre (2015)
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)
- Suicide Squad (2021)
- That’s Entertainment (1974)
- The Apartment (1960)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Intouchables (2011)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- The Sugarland Express (1974)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- The Defiant Ones (1958)
- The Firm (1993)
- The Golden Compass (2007)
- The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- The Little Things (2021)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Love Guru (2008)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Party (1968)
- The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The Untouchables (1987)
- The Wedding Singer (1998)
- The World is Not Enough (1999)
- Thunderball (1965)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- UHF (1989)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 3
- Billions S5 (2021)
- Make Me Scream (2023)
October 6
- Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)
- Totally Killer (2023)
October 7
- Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
October 9
- Missing Link (2019)
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
October 10
- Copshop (2021)
- Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
- Renfield (2023)
October 11
- Awareness (2023)
- The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)
October 12
- Blended (2014)
October 13
- Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)
- The Burial (2023)
October 15
- Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)
- One On One S1-S5 (2002)
October 16
- Long Shot (2019)
October 17
- Polite Society (2023)
October 20
- Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)
- Surrounded (2023)
- Upload S3 (2023)
October 23
- Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)
October 24
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)
- Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)
October 25
- Studio 666 (2022)
October 26
- Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)
October 27
- The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)
October 31
- Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)