Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in October 2023.

New to Prime Video October 2023

October 1

  • A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
  • A Guy Thing (2003)
  • A View To A Kill (1985)
  • A Star Is Born (1976)
  • Abduction (2011)
  • Arsenal (2017)
  • Beethoven (1992)
  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
  • Body of Evidence (1993)
  • Bolero (1984)
  • Bowling for Columbine (2002)
  • Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
  • Casino Royale (1967)
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Crawl (2019)
  • Daybreakers (2010)
  • Detroit (2017)
  • Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Dirty Work (1998)
  • Disturbing Behavior (1998)
  • Doom (2005)
  • Dr. No (1963)
  • Eight Men Out (1988)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
  • Justice League (2017)
  • King Richard (2021)
  • Shazam! (2019)
  • Steel (1997)
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
  • Tom & Jerry (2021)
  • V for Vendetta (2006)
  • Watchmen (2009)
  • Wonder Woman (2017)
  • Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
  • Flesh & Blood (1985)
  • For The Love Of The Game (1999)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • Frasier S1-11 (1994)
  • From Russia With Love (1964)
  • Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
  • Going My Way (1944)
  • Goldeneye (1995)
  • Goldfinger (1965)
  • Green Lantern (2011)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • High-Rise (2016)
  • Hit S3 (2020)
  • Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
  • Holiday Inn (1942
  • Hotel Rwanda (2005)
  • It’s Complicated (2009)
  • Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)
  • Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
  • Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
  • Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
  • Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
  • John Tucker Must Die (2006)
  • King Solomon’s Mines (1985)
  • Lawless (2012)
  • Legally Blonde (2001)
  • License To Kill (1989)
  • Live And Let Die (1973)
  • Mac and Me (1988)
  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want For
  • Christmas Is You (2017)
  • Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • Masters Of The Universe (1987)
  • Mean Creek (2004)
  • Moby Dick (1959)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Moonraker (1979)
  • Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
  • Mulholland Falls (1996)
  • My Adventures With Santa (2019)
  • Nanny McPhee (2006)
  • Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
  • Navy Seals (1990)
  • Nerve (2016)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018)
  • Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)
  • Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
  • Octopussy (1983)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • Original Sin (2001)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Red Corner (1997)
  • Righteous Kill (2008)
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • Sicario (2015)
  • Spectre (2015)
  • Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)
  • Suicide Squad (2021)
  • That’s Entertainment (1974)
  • The Apartment (1960)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Intouchables (2011)
  • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
  • The Sugarland Express (1974)
  • The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
  • The Defiant Ones (1958)
  • The Firm (1993)
  • The Golden Compass (2007)
  • The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
  • The Little Things (2021)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • The Love Guru (2008)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Party (1968)
  • The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • The Untouchables (1987)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • The World is Not Enough (1999)
  • Thunderball (1965)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
  • UHF (1989)
  • Universal Soldier (1992)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 3

  • Billions S5 (2021)
  • Make Me Scream (2023)

October 6

  • Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)
  • Totally Killer (2023)

October 7

  • Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

October 9

  • Missing Link (2019)
  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

October 10

  • Copshop (2021)
  • Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
  • Renfield (2023)

October 11

  • Awareness (2023)
  • The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

October 12

  • Blended (2014)

October 13

  • Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)
  • The Burial (2023)

October 15

  • Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)
  • One On One S1-S5 (2002)

October 16

  • Long Shot (2019)

October 17

  • Polite Society (2023)

October 20

  • Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)
  • Surrounded (2023)
  • Upload S3 (2023)

October 23

  • Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

October 24

  • Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)
  • Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

October 25

  • Studio 666 (2022)

October 26

  • Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)

October 27

  • The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)

October 31

  • Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

