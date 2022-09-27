Here is what is coming to Prime Video in October 2022. This month includes a full slate of scary Halloween movies.
Oct. 1
- 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
- 7 Days to Vegas (2019)
- A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
- A Christmas Solo (2017)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
- Advantageous (2015)
- Another Time (2018)
- Audrey Rose (1977)
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Babymoon (2017)
- Beat Street (1984)
- Big House (2020)
- Bloodrunners (2017)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
- Buddymoon (2016)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Christmas Crime Story (2016)
- Colewell (2019)
- Colors of Heaven (2017)
- Cosmos (2019)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Dark Crimes (2018)
- Daylight Savings (2012)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- End of Sentence (2019)
- Falcon Song (2014)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Going to Brazil (2017)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hal King (2021)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hearts and Bones (2019)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- Hellbenders (2013)
- Hickey (2016)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Hit By Lightning (2014)
- Hondo (1953)
- Hostel (2006)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Married (2003)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Love Dot Com (2019)
- Magnum Opus (2017)
- Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip (2020)
- Man on Fire (2004)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
- Murder Bury Win (2020)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- My True Fairytale (2021)
- No Alternative (2018)
- Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Panic (2000)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Piranha 3D (2010)
- Ryde (2017)
- Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Shane (1953)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Shuttlecock (2020)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
- Social Animals (2018)
- Source Code (2011)
- Summer Rental (1985)
- Support the Girls (2018)
- Swing Vote (2008)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- The Devil Inside (2012)
- The Dictator (2012)
- The Divorce Party (2019)
- The Dustwalker (2020)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
- The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Unraveling (2015)
- The Woman in Red (1984)
- Two for Joy (2018)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
- Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Valentin (2004)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Venus and Serena (2013)
- Vice (2015)
- Vincent and Theo (1990)
- Visioneers (2009)
- Wall Street (1987)
- Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
- Winchester (2018)
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
- You’re in Charge (2013)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Oct. 6
- Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
Oct. 7
- Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
Oct. 9
- Noah (2014)
Oct. 11
- Family Camp (2022)
- The Northman (2022)
Oct. 19
- May I Help You (2022)
Oct. 20
- Torn Hearts (2022)
- American Horror Story S10 (2021)
Oct. 21
- Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
- The Peripheral (2022)
- Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Oct. 22
- Hush Hush (2022)
Oct. 24
- Blacklight (2022)
Oct. 28
- The Devil’s Hour (2022)
- Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
- Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
Oct. 31
Unhuman (2022)