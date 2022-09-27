Coming to Prime Video in October 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in October 2022. This month includes a full slate of scary Halloween movies.

Oct. 1

  • 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
  • 7 Days to Vegas (2019)
  • A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
  • A Christmas Solo (2017)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
  • Advantageous (2015)
  • Another Time (2018)
  • Audrey Rose (1977)
  • Baby Boom (1987)
  • Babymoon (2017)
  • Beat Street (1984)
  • Big House (2020)
  • Bloodrunners (2017)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
  • Buddymoon (2016)
  • Burnt Offerings (1976)
  • Christmas Crime Story (2016)
  • Colewell (2019)
  • Colors of Heaven (2017)
  • Cosmos (2019)
  • Cyrus (2010)
  • Dark Crimes (2018)
  • Daylight Savings (2012)
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • End of Sentence (2019)
  • Falcon Song (2014)
  • Fire in the Sky (1993)
  • For Colored Girls (2010)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • Going to Brazil (2017)
  • Hackers (1995)
  • Hal King (2021)
  • Hannibal (2001)
  • Hearts and Bones (2019)
  • Heaven Can Wait (1978)
  • Hellbenders (2013)
  • Hickey (2016)
  • High-Rise (2016)
  • Hit By Lightning (2014)
  • Hondo (1953)
  • Hostel (2006)
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • Just Married (2003)
  • Land of the Lost (2009)
  • Last Holiday (2006)
  • Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
  • Love Dot Com (2019)
  • Magnum Opus (2017)
  • Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip (2020)
  • Man on Fire (2004)
  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
  • Murder Bury Win (2020)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • My True Fairytale (2021)
  • No Alternative (2018)
  • Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
  • Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
  • Panic (2000)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Piranha 3D (2010)
  • Ryde (2017)
  • Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
  • Seabiscuit (2003)
  • Shane (1953)
  • Shanghai Knights (2003)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • Shuttlecock (2020)
  • Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
  • Social Animals (2018)
  • Source Code (2011)
  • Summer Rental (1985)
  • Support the Girls (2018)
  • Swing Vote (2008)
  • Teen Wolf (1985)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • The Devil Inside (2012)
  • The Dictator (2012)
  • The Divorce Party (2019)
  • The Dustwalker (2020)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
  • The Hot Chick (2002)
  • The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
  • The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
  • The Unraveling (2015)
  • The Woman in Red (1984)
  • Two for Joy (2018)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
  • Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
  • Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Valentin (2004)
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)
  • Venus and Serena (2013)
  • Vice (2015)
  • Vincent and Theo (1990)
  • Visioneers (2009)
  • Wall Street (1987)
  • Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
  • Winchester (2018)
  • Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
  • You’re in Charge (2013)
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Oct. 6

  • Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

Oct. 7

  • Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Oct. 9

  • Noah (2014)

Oct. 11

  • Family Camp (2022)
  • The Northman (2022)

Oct. 19

  • May I Help You (2022)

Oct. 20

  • Torn Hearts (2022)
  • American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Oct. 21

  • Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
  • The Peripheral (2022)
  • Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Oct. 22

  • Hush Hush (2022)

Oct. 24

  • Blacklight (2022)

Oct. 28

  • The Devil’s Hour (2022)
  • Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
  • Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

Oct. 31

Unhuman (2022)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here