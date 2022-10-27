Coming to Prime Video in November 2022

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in November 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals and classic older movies.

November 1

  • Los simuladores (2002)
  • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
  • 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
  • A Belle for Christmas (2014)
  • A Christmas Carol (1984)
  • American Gigolo (1980)
  • Anita (2013)
  • Arthur Christmas (2011)
  • Black Rain (1989)
  • Brown Sugar (2002)
  • Coffy (1973)
  • Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)
  • Contraband (2012)
  • Cousins (1989)
  • Domestic Disturbance (2001)
  • Down To Earth (2001)
  • Face/Off (1997)
  • Fruitvale Station (2013)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • Heaven’s Gate (1981)
  • High Fidelity (2000)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • Hitman (Uncut) (2007)
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
  • Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
  • Jumping the Broom (2011)
  • Just Like Heaven (2005)
  • Just Wright (2010)
  • Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
  • Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)
  • Men at Work (1990)
  • Miami Blues (1990)
  • Mousehunt (1997)
  • Nick of Time (1995)
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
  • Primal Fear (1996)
  • Prince Avalanche (2013)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Salvador (1986)
  • Scrooged (1988)
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Something Wild (1986)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Surviving Christmas (2004)
  • Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
  • The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
  • The Big Country (1958)
  • The Doors (1991)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • The Machinist (2004)
  • The Madness of King George (1994)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
  • The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
  • The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
  • The Professional (1994)
  • The Relic (1997)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
  • Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
  • Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
  • Train (1965)
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • War Horse (2011)
  • Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

November 2

  • Cujo (1983)
  • En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

November 3

  • The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

November 4

  • El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)
  • My Policeman (2022)

November 9

  • Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

November 10

  • Autumn Beat (2022)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

  • La Caida / Dive (2022)
  • The English (2022)
  • From the Top of My Lungs (2022)
  • Mammals (2022)

November 15

  • The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

November 16

  • Pasos de héroe (2016)

November 18

  • The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022)
  • Busco Novia (2021)

November 22

  • Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

November 23

  • Good Night Oppy (2022)
  • Cyrano (2022)

November 27

  • Angry Angel (2017)

November 29

  • Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Coming to Freevee in November

November 1

  • A Perfect Getaway (2009)
  • Adventureland (2009)
  • After Earth (2013)
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • Annihilation (2018)
  • Being John Malkovich (1999)
  • Blade Runner (1982)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Broken Flowers (2005)
  • Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
  • Due Date (2010)
  • Dune (1984)
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Gridiron Gang (2006)
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • Just Go with It (2011)
  • Little Women (1994)
  • Mallrats (1995)
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
  • Money Monster (2016)
  • Now You See Me (2013)
  • Now You See Me 2 (2016)
  • October Sky (1999)
  • One Day (2011)
  • Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
  • Paul (2011)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
  • Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)
  • Racing Stripes (2005)
  • Rise of the Guardians (2012)
  • Safe House (2012)
  • Salt (2010)
  • Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • The Land Before Time (1988)
  • The Perfect Guy (2015)
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
  • The Watcher (2000)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
  • Year One (2009)
  • The Suze Orman Show Seasons 9-11 (2002)

November 7

  • Judy Justice Season 2 (2022)

November 11

  • Play-Doh Squished (2022)

November 15

  • The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 16

  • The Green Inferno (2013)

November 17

  • Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)

November 24

The Kid (2019)

