Here is what is coming to Prime Video in November 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals and classic older movies.
November 1
- Los simuladores (2002)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- A Belle for Christmas (2014)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- Anita (2013)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- Coffy (1973)
- Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)
- Contraband (2012)
- Cousins (1989)
- Domestic Disturbance (2001)
- Down To Earth (2001)
- Face/Off (1997)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- Heaven’s Gate (1981)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Hitman (2007)
- Hitman (Uncut) (2007)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Just Wright (2010)
- Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
- Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)
- Men at Work (1990)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mousehunt (1997)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Salvador (1986)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
- Sliver (1993)
- Something Wild (1986)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Surviving Christmas (2004)
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
- The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
- The Big Country (1958)
- The Doors (1991)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Madness of King George (1994)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
- The Professional (1994)
- The Relic (1997)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
- Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
- Train (1965)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- War Horse (2011)
- Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)
November 2
- Cujo (1983)
- En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)
November 3
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
November 4
- El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)
- My Policeman (2022)
November 9
- Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)
November 10
- Autumn Beat (2022)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
November 11
- La Caida / Dive (2022)
- The English (2022)
- From the Top of My Lungs (2022)
- Mammals (2022)
November 15
- The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)
November 16
- Pasos de héroe (2016)
November 18
- The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022)
- Busco Novia (2021)
November 22
- Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)
November 23
- Good Night Oppy (2022)
- Cyrano (2022)
November 27
- Angry Angel (2017)
November 29
- Angel Falls Christmas (2021)
Coming to Freevee in November
November 1
- A Perfect Getaway (2009)
- Adventureland (2009)
- After Earth (2013)
- Alex Cross (2012)
- Annihilation (2018)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Blade Runner (1982)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Broken Flowers (2005)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Due Date (2010)
- Dune (1984)
- Fight Club (1999)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Go with It (2011)
- Little Women (1994)
- Mallrats (1995)
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
- Money Monster (2016)
- Now You See Me (2013)
- Now You See Me 2 (2016)
- October Sky (1999)
- One Day (2011)
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
- Paul (2011)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)
- Racing Stripes (2005)
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Safe House (2012)
- Salt (2010)
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Superbad (2007)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
- The Watcher (2000)
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- Year One (2009)
- The Suze Orman Show Seasons 9-11 (2002)
November 7
- Judy Justice Season 2 (2022)
November 11
- Play-Doh Squished (2022)
November 15
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
November 16
- The Green Inferno (2013)
November 17
- Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)
November 24
The Kid (2019)