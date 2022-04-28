Prime Video is kicking off the summer season early and bringing the heat with a fiery slate of fresh titles from all-new Originals to returning fan favorites. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022.
AVAILABLE MAY 1
- Independence Day (1996)
- Tombstone (1993)
- Open Range (2003)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- The Guardian (2006)
- Office Space (1999)
- Enemy Of The State (1998)
- Taken (2008)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Hitman (2007)
- Red Tails (2012)
- Sideways (2021)
- Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
- Tangerine (2015)
- Europa Report (2013)
- Blackfish (2013)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Fargo (1996)
AVAILABLE MAY 27
- Emergency (2022)
- Kick Like Tayla (2022)
TV SERIES
AVAILABLE MAY 1
- Blue Clues S1 (1999)
AVAILABLE MAY 6
- The Wilds S2 (2022)
- The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)
AVAILABLE MAY 13
- The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)
AVAILABLE MAY 18
- Lovestruck High (2022)
AVAILABLE MAY 19
- Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)
AVAILABLE MAY 20
- Night Sky (2022)
- LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)