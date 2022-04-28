Coming to Prime Video in May 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Prime Video is kicking off the summer season early and bringing the heat with a fiery slate of fresh titles from all-new Originals to returning fan favorites. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022.

AVAILABLE MAY 1

  • Independence Day (1996)
  • Tombstone (1993)
  • Open Range (2003)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • The Guardian (2006)
  • Office Space (1999)
  • Enemy Of The State (1998)
  • Taken (2008)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • Red Tails (2012)
  • Sideways (2021)
  • Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
  • Courage Under Fire (1996)
  • Pearl Harbor (2001)
  • Fat Albert (2004)
  • Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
  • The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
  • Tangerine (2015)
  • Europa Report (2013)
  • Blackfish (2013)
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Fargo (1996)

AVAILABLE MAY 27

  • Emergency (2022)
  • Kick Like Tayla (2022)

TV SERIES

AVAILABLE MAY 1

  • Blue Clues S1 (1999)

AVAILABLE MAY 6

  • The Wilds S2 (2022)
  • The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 13

  • The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 18

  • Lovestruck High (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 19

  • Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 20

  • Night Sky (2022)
  • LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

