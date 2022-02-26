March might be a little light on holidays, but there is plenty to celebrate in the month’s additions to the Prime Video catalog. The return of Sneaky Pete and the debut of The Dangerous Book for Boys. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in March 2022.

Coming to Prime Video in March!

March 1

1984 (1985)

A Feast at Midnight (1997)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Amelie (2001)

Antitrust (2001)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakdown (1997)

Bye Bye Birdie (1995)

Captivity (2007)

Carriers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Criminal Law (1989)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dreamkeeper (2003)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Fluke (1995)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Goldeneye (1995)

Hackers (1995)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hart’s War (2002)

Home of the Brave (2006)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Imagine That (2009)

Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Kingpin (1996)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Ghost (1997)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Southie (1998)

Sprung (1997)

The Accused (1988)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Doors (1991)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsXXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Young Adults (2011)

Human Trafficking (Season 1)

The Color of Magic (Season 1)

The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells (Season 1)

The Odyssey (Season 1)

Zathura: A Space Adventure

March 2

Brad’s Status (Prime Original)

March 3

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

March 8

Aftermath (2017)

March 9

Sneaky Pete (Prime Original), Season 2

The Remix (Prime Original, Season 1)

The Tunnel (Season 2)

Power Rangers

March 10

November Criminals (2017)

March 14

Tommy’s Honour (2017)

March 15

LOL (2012)

March 17

Crooked House (2017)

March 26

Let There Be Light (2017)

The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2

March 27

The Little Hours

March 30

The Dangerous Book for Boys (Prime Original), Season 1

March 31