The summer is here and Prime Video has a bunch of great titles to binge-watch after a long day of fun in the sun! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in July 2022.
July 1
- Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)
- The Terminal List (2022)
- Very Cavallari (2018)
- 16-Love (2012)
- 1UP (2022)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Feral World (2020)
- A Hologram for the King (2016)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Adventure Boyz (2020)
- Aeon Flux (2005)
- Ali (2001)
- Ali Director’s Cut (2001)
- All Roads to Pearla (2019)
- As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)
- Attack of the Unknown (2020)
- Awaken The Shadowman (2017)
- Barry Munday (2010)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Blown Away (1994)
- Blue Jay (2016)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
- Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Call of the Wolf (2017)
- Cedar Rapids (2011)
- Changeland (2019)
- Chasing Molly (2019)
- Clueless (1995)
- Coffy (1973)
- Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
- Coyotaje (2019)
- Criminal Law (1988)
- Cruel Hearts (2020)
- Cruiser (2020)
- Dark Blue (2003)
- Dark Waters (2019)
- Dave Made A Maze (2017)
- DC Noir (2019)
- Dead Ringers (1988)
- Drillbit Taylor (2008)
- Easy Does It (2020)
- Europa Report (2013)
- Eye Of The Needle (1981)
- Four Feathers (2002)
- Forev (2014)
- French Postcards (1979)
- Frisky (2015)
- Futureworld (1976)
- Gino’s Wife (2016)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Good Neighbors (2011)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- Here Comes the Devil (2012)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
- Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)
- Hot Fuzz (2007)
- In Action (2021)
- Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Into the Blue (2005)
- Iris Warriors (2022)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
- John Dies at the End (2012)
- Kiltro (2006)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Little Man Tate (1991)
- Loves Spell (2020)
- Lust For Love (2014)
- Mandela (1997)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Moments in Spacetime (2001)
- No Way to Live (2017)
- Party With Me (2021)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pieces of April (2003)
- Play the Game (2009)
- Pretty Ugly People (2008)
- Racing With The Moon (1984)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- Revolutionary Road (2009)
- Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
- Runner (2018)
- Say Your Prayers (2021)
- Slash (2016)
- Son of God (2014)
- Speed (1994)
- Stay (2021)
- Stuff (2017)
- Sunset Song (2016)
- Swiped (2018)
- Switchback (1997)
- The Arbors (2020)
- The Fighter (2010)
- The Fighting Temptations (2003)
- The General’s Daughter (1999)
- The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
- The Honor Farm (2017)
- The Hunted (2003)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Mongolian Connection (2019)
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
- The Posthuman Project (2014)
- The Queen of Versailles (2012)
- The Republic of Two (2014)
- The Rest of Us (2020)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- Tucked (2018)
- Unicorn City (2012)
- Venus and Serena (2012)
- Virtuosity (1995)
- Wargames (1983)
- We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)
- We Take The Low Road (2020)
- When Icarus Fell (2018)
- Yentl (1984)
July 2
- House of Gucci (2021)
July 8
- Warriors on the Field (2022)
July 15
- Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)
- Don’t Make Me Go (2022)
July 22
- Anything’s Possible (2022)
- Prizefighter (2022)
July 29
- Paper Girls (2022)