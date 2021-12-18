Prime Video has plenty of entertainment options to help you beat the blues and kick-off 2022! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in January 2022.
January 1
- 127 Hours (2010)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
- Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Bringing Down The House (2003)
- Crazy Heart (2009)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Enemy At The Gates (2001)
- Eve’s Bayou (1997)
- Facing Ali (2009)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Good Hair (2009)
- I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
- John Tucker Must Die (2006)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)
- Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
- Like Mike (2002)
- Mad Money (2008)
- Made Of Honor (2008)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- More Than A Game (2009)
- Mr. 3000 (2004)
- My Week With Marilyn (2011)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Once (2007)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Predator (1987)
- Push(2009)
- Red Tails (2012)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Secrets In The Water (2020)
- Shallow Hal (2001)
- Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
- Shopgirl (2005)
- Sinister (2013)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Stargate (1994)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- The Descendants (2011)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Great Debaters (2013)
- The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
- The Prestige (2006)
- The Sapphires (2013)
- Traitor (2008)
- Unfaithful (2002)
- The Village (2004)
- Waitress (2007)
- When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
- Words And Pictures (2014)
- The Missing (2003)
- The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)
January 5
- Deadly Detention (2017)
- The Student (2017)
January 7
- The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
January 10
- Colombiana (2011)
- Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)
January 12
- A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)
- The Intouchables (2012)
- Squadgoals (2018)
- Twinsanity (2018)
January 13
- The Master (2012
January 14
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
January 21
- As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
January 28
- Needle In A Timestack (2021)