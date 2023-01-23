This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023.

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children of Heaven

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc.

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For You Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft (2000)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

February 3

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Harlem Season 2

February 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

February 8

Are We Done Yet?

February 9

Crank

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know

February 11

If I Stay

February 14

Halloween Ends

February 17

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

February 19

A Simple Favor

February 21

Smile

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February 24