Coming to Prime Video in February 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to Prime Video in February 2022

Prime Video this February celebrates Black History Month with iconic titles including Amazon Originals The Underground Railroad and Harlem. Expect to see a dedicated collection of titles celebrating Black History Month in the coming days.

Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in February 2022.

February 1

  • (500) Days of Summer
  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • All About Steve
  • Alpha Dog
  • America’s Sweethearts
  • Borat
  • Bride wars
  • Die Hard
  • Die Hard: With A Vengeance
  • Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
  • While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
  • Forrest Gump
  • Gone In Sixty Seconds
  • Half Baked
  • Hollywood Shuffle
  • How High
  • Humpday
  • I Heart Huckabees
  • Just Between Friends
  • Borat
  • Killers
  • King Arthur
  • Life Partners
  • Lincoln
  • Little Miss Sunshine
  • Live Free Or Die Hard
  • Love & Other Drugs
  • Overboard
  • Platoon
  • Posse
  • Reign of Fire
  • Robocop
  • Ski Patrol
  • Southern Charm: New Orleans
  • S2
  • Step Up
  • The A-Team
  • The Fly
  • The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
  • The Impossible
  • The Rock
  • Turistas
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Untamed Heart
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • Reacher
  • Walk The Line
  • What Happens In Vegas
  • You Again
  • Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16
  • Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2
  • Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2
  • Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2
  • Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3
  • Workaholics, Seasons 1-7

February 2

  • Freakonomics

February 4

  • *Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)
  • *Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
  • *Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

February 11

  • *I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)
  • *HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)
  • *Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 18

  • *Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)
  • *LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
  • *The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
  • *The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

February 25

  • The Protege

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here