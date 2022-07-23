Coming to Prime Video in August 2022

Prime Video is releasing some must-see titles this August, giving us a late-summer lineup that’s sure to please all Prime Video subscribers. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in August 2022.

August 1

  • Game of Spy (2022)
  • Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
  • Cartel Crew (2019)
  • Lopez (2016)
  • (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
  • 1 Buck (2017)
  • 16 To Life (2015)
  • 3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
  • 5 Star Day (2011)
  • 59 Seconds (2016)
  • A Dark Place (2019)
  • A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
  • A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • Aaron’s Blood (2017)
  • Absolution (2015)
  • Acid Horizon (2018)
  • Already Gone (2019)
  • Alright Now (2018)
  • Anguish (2015)
  • Annapolis (2006)
  • Any Day (2015)
  • Assimilate (2019)
  • Baby Boom (1987)
  • Backstage (2021)
  • Backwoods (2020)
  • Bad Frank (2017)
  • Bad Therapy (2020)
  • Basic (2003)
  • Battle Scars (2020)
  • Before Midnight (2013)
  • Big Brother Volcano (2017)
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
  • Clockstoppers (2002)
  • Courage Under Fire (1996)
  • Crossed the Line (2014)
  • Dating My Mother (2017)
  • Derek’s Dead (2020)
  • Disappearance (2019)
  • Don’t Click (2012)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • Drive Me Crazy (1999)
  • Eadweard (2015)
  • Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
  • Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • Face/Off (1997)
  • Filth (2014)
  • Firewalker (1986)
  • Follow the Prophet (2010)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
  • Getting to Know You (2020)
  • Gonzo (2008)
  • Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
  • Grand Cru (2018)
  • Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
  • Hardball (2001)
  • Here On Out (2019)
  • He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)
  • I Am A Ghost (2014)
  • I Like Me (2019)
  • I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
  • Iceland Is Best (2020)
  • I’m Still Here (2010)
  • Impossible Monsters (2019)
  • International Falls (2019)
  • I’ve Got Issues (2020)
  • Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • King Kong (1976)
  • King Of Knives (2020)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
  • Letter from Masanjia (2018)
  • Line of Descent (2019)
  • Lost Bayou (2020)
  • Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
  • Man from Reno (2015)
  • McLintock (1963)
  • Mermaids (1990)
  • Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
  • Mr. 3000 (2004)
  • Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
  • Never Heard (2018)
  • New Money (2018)
  • Obey (2018)
  • Once (2007)
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
  • One and the Same (2021)
  • Paradox Lost (2021)
  • Perfect Sisters (2014)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Prophecy (1979)
  • River’s Edge (1987)
  • Rockaway (2019)
  • Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
  • Ronin (1998)
  • Safe Inside (2021)
  • Scary Movie 5 (2013)
  • Serpico (1973)
  • Single White Female (1992)
  • Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek Generations (1994)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Step Up Revolution (2012)
  • Still Today (2020)
  • Surrogate Valentine (2011)
  • The Atoning (2017)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
  • The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
  • The Feels (2018)
  • The Haunting (1999)
  • The Hornet’s Nest (2014)
  • The Killer Elite (1975)
  • The Machinist (2004)
  • The Middle of X (2018)
  • The Missouri Breaks (1976)
  • The Saint (1997)
  • The Shootist (1976)
  • The Wrong Todd (2014)
  • The Yards (2000)
  • Thief (1981)
  • Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
  • To Tokyo (2018)
  • Trail of Ashes (2020)
  • Trickster (2019)
  • Trigger (2020
  • Two Ways Home (2019)
  • Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
  • Woman (2005)
  • Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
  • Woman – The Play (2005)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
  • Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
  • Undertow (2004)
  • Vampires Suck (2010)
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
  • Wayne’s World II (1993)
  • We Were Soldiers (2002)
  • Weepah Way for Now (2015)
  • White on Rice (2009)
  • Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
  • Writer’s Block (2019)
  • Wuthering Heights (1970)
  • Yinz (2019)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

August 4

  • All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

August 5

  • The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
  • Thirteen Lives (2022)
  • Licorice Pizza (2021)

August 10

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
  • The Lost City (2022)

August 12

  • A League of Their Own (2022)
  • Cosmic Love (2022)

August 19

  • Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
  • Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)

August 20

  • Robocop (2014)

August 26

  • Samaritan (2022)
  • Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

August 31

  • 1900 (1977)

