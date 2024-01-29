Coming to Prime Video February 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024. This February, there’s plenty to love on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. Celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s new album with This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, follow Jane & John Smith’s killer love story in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Available February:

  • The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

February 1:

  • 12 Angry Men (1957)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
  • Along Came A Spider (2001)
  • Annie Hall (1977)
  • Baseketball (1998)
  • Basic Instinct (1992)
  • Blades of Glory (2007)
  • Chorus Line (1985)
  • Cop Land (1997)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
  • Event Horizon (1997)
  • Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
  • From Beyond (1986)
  • Gang Related (1997)
  • Get Out (2017)
  • Ghost World (2001)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Grown Ups 2 (2013)
  • Hair (1979)
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
  • I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
  • In The Cut (2003)
  • Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Kiss the Girls (1997)
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)
  • Life (2017)
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
  • My Left Foot (1990)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Red Rocket (2021)
  • Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
  • Riddick (2013)
  • Ride Along (2014)
  • Sarafina! (1992)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
  • Scream (1996)
  • Scream 2 (1997)
  • Shrek Forever After (2010)
  • Snake Eyes (1998)
  • Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
  • The Alamo (1960)
  • The Bounty (1984)
  • The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
  • The Core (2003)
  • The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
  • The Elephant Man (1980)
  • The Great Train Robbery (1979)
  • The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)
  • The Peacemaker (1997)
  • The Secret of NIMH (1982)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • The Vampire Lovers (1970)
  • Young Adult (2011)

February 2:

  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

February 6:

  • Strays (2023)
  • Surrounded (2023)

February 8:

  • The Silent Service (2024)
  • Home Again (2017)

February 9:

  • St. Vincent (2014)
  • Upgraded (2024)

February 13:

  • Bottoms (2023)
  • Five Blind Dates (2024)
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

February 16:

  • Dark Harvest (2023)
  • This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (2024)

February 19:

  • Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

February 21:

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

February 23:

  • Apartment404 (2024)
  • Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)
  • Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)
  • The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)

February 29:

  • Red Queen (2024)
  • Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

