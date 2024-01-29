Coming to Prime Video February 2024

Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024. This February, there’s plenty to love on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. Celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s new album with This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, follow Jane & John Smith’s killer love story in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Available February:

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

February 1:

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011)

February 2:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

February 6:

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

February 8:

The Silent Service (2024)

Home Again (2017)

February 9:

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

February 13:

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

February 16:

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (2024)

February 19:

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

February 21:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

February 23:

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)

February 29:

Red Queen (2024)

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)