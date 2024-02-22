Coming to Netflix March 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for March 2024.

Avail TBA

Bad Dinosaurs

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Furies
Maamla Legal Hai
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race
The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
Supersex

March 7

The Gentlemen
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
The Signal

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4
Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

Bandits

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar
Art of Love
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

Chicken Nugget
Irish Wish
Iron Reign
Murder Mubarak
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals Forever

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
Forever Queens: Season 2
Physical: 100: Season 2

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
The Casagrandes Movie
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure
Rest In Peace
Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

The Beautiful Game
Heart of the Hunter
Is It Cake?: Season 3
The Wages of Fear

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving March 1

Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving March 2

Lady Bird

Leaving March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving March 14

The Giver

Leaving March 15

Get on Up
Savages

Leaving March 17

The Cursed

Leaving March 19

Carol

Leaving March 29

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving March 30

Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving March 31

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It’s Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984

