Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2024.
Coming to Netflix January 2024
January 1
- Bitconned—Netflix Documentary
- Fool Me Once—Netflix Series
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment—Netflix Documentary
- Annabelle
- Annie (1982)
- Antz
- Aquaman
- Beethoven
- Bruce Almighty
- The Croods
- Dawn of the Dead
- The First Purge
- Gravity
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It’s Complicated
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Little Fockers
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- ONE PIECE: Marineford
- Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
- The Purge: Election Year
- School of Rock
- Survivor: Season 33
- Survivor: Season 7
- This Is 40
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Training Day
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
January 4
- Boy Swallows Universe—Netflix Series
- The Brothers Sun—Netflix Series
- Society of the Snow—Netflix Film
January 5
- Good Grief—Netflix Film
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 2—Netflix Series
January 6
- The Florida Project
January 8
- This is Us Seasons 1-6
January 10
- Break Point: Season 2—Netflix Documentary
- The Trust: A Game of Greed—Netflix Series
January 11
- Champion—Netflix Series
- Sonic Prime Chapter 3—Netflix Family
January 12
- Lift—Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: Sweden—Netflix Series
January 15
- CoComelon: Season 9
- Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
- maboroshi—Netflix Anime
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
January 16
- Cats (2019)
January 17
- End of the Line—Netflix Series
- Freaks
January 18
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis—Netflix Comedy
January 19
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2—Netflix Series
- Mi soledad tiene alas—Netflix Film
- Sixty Minutes—Netflix Film
January 20
- Captivating the King—Netflix Series
- The Real World: Season 16
January 22
- Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2—Netflix Family
January 23
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees—Netflix Comedy
- Train to Busan
January 24
- Six Nations: Full Contact—Netflix Documentary
- American Girl: Corinne Tan
- Queer Eye: Season 8—Netflix Series
January 25
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
- Griselda—Netflix Series
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution—Netflix Series
January 27
- Doctor Slump—Netflix Series
January 29
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime—Netflix Family
January 30
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down—Netflix Comedy
January 31
- Alexander the Great—Netflix Documentary
- Baby Bandito—Netflix Series
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1—Netflix Anime
- WIL—Netflix Film