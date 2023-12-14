Coming to Netflix January 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-


Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2024.

January 1

  • Bitconned—Netflix Documentary
  • Fool Me Once—Netflix Series
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment—Netflix Documentary
  • Annabelle
  • Annie (1982)
  • Antz
  • Aquaman
  • Beethoven
  • Bruce Almighty
  • The Croods
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • The First Purge
  • Gravity
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • It’s Complicated
  • Jackie Brown
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Little Fockers
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • ONE PIECE: Marineford
  • Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • School of Rock
  • Survivor: Season 33
  • Survivor: Season 7
  • This Is 40
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
  • Training Day
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

January 4

  • Boy Swallows Universe—Netflix Series
  • The Brothers Sun—Netflix Series
  • Society of the Snow—Netflix Film

January 5

  • Good Grief—Netflix Film
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2—Netflix Series

January 6

  • The Florida Project

January 8

  • This is Us Seasons 1-6

January 10

  • Break Point: Season 2—Netflix Documentary
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed—Netflix Series

January 11

  • Champion—Netflix Series
  • Sonic Prime Chapter 3—Netflix Family

January 12

  • Lift—Netflix Film
  • Love is Blind: Sweden—Netflix Series

January 15

  • CoComelon: Season 9
  • Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
  • maboroshi—Netflix Anime
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

January 16

  • Cats (2019)

January 17

  • End of the Line—Netflix Series
  • Freaks

January 18

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis—Netflix Comedy

January 19

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2—Netflix Series
  • Mi soledad tiene alas—Netflix Film
  • Sixty Minutes—Netflix Film

January 20

  • Captivating the King—Netflix Series
  • The Real World: Season 16

January 22

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2—Netflix Family

January 23

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees—Netflix Comedy
  • Train to Busan

January 24

  • Six Nations: Full Contact—Netflix Documentary
  • American Girl: Corinne Tan
  • Queer Eye: Season 8—Netflix Series

January 25

  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
  • Griselda—Netflix Series
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution—Netflix Series

January 27

  • Doctor Slump—Netflix Series

January 29

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime—Netflix Family

January 30

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down—Netflix Comedy

January 31

  • Alexander the Great—Netflix Documentary
  • Baby Bandito—Netflix Series
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1—Netflix Anime
  • WIL—Netflix Film

