Coming to Netflix in September 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-


Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2023.

Coming to Netflix September 2023

Coming soon (date TBA)

  • The Devil’s Plan (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — Netflix Documentary
  • Song of the Bandits (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — Netflix Documentary
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Netflix Film

September 1

  • A Day and a Half (SE) — Netflix Film
  • Disenchantment: Part 5 — Netflix Series
  • Friday Night Plan (IN) — Netflix Film
  • Happy Ending (NL) — Netflix Film
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • 8 Mile
  • Arrival
  • Baby Mama
  • Couples Retreat
  • Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  • Fences
  • Field of Dreams
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Land of the Lost
  • Matilda
  • Miss Congeniality
  • National Security
  • One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
  • One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
  • One Piece Episode of Skypiea
  • One Piece Film: Gold
  • One Piece: Heart of Gold
  • One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
  • Public Enemies
  • S.W.A.T.: Season 6
  • Stand by Me
  • Superbad
  • U-571
  • Up in the Air
  • Vice
  • Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
  • Woody Woodpecker

September 2

  • Love Again

September 3

  • Crank
  • Crank 2: High Voltage
  • Is She the Wolf? (JP) — Netflix Series

September 5

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
  • Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Comedy

September 6

  • 6ixtynin9: The Series (TH) — Netflix Series
  • Infamy (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Predators (UK) — Netflix Documentary
  • Reporting For Duty (BR) — Netflix Series
  • Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Documentary
  • Tahir’s House (SA)— Netflix Series

September 7

  • Dear Child (DE) — Netflix Series
  • GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Netflix Family
  • Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — Netflix Series
  • Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Series
  • What If (PH) — Netflix Film

September 8

  • A Time Called You (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Burning Body (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Family
  • Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — Netflix Documentary
  • Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Spy Ops — Netflix Documentary

September 12

  • Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — Netflix Series
  • Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — Netflix Comedy
  • The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

  • Class Act (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Freestyle (PL) — Netflix Film
  • Wrestlers — Netflix Documentary

September 14

  • Barbie—A Touch of Magic: Season 1
  • Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — Netflix Film
  • Once Upon a Crime (JP) — Netflix Film
  • Thursday’s Widows (MX) — Netflix Series

September 15

  • Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
  • Band of Brothers
  • The Club: Part 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
  • El Conde (CL) — Netflix Film
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — Netflix Documentary
  • Intervention: Season 22
  • Love at First Sight — Netflix Film
  • Miseducation (MX) — Netflix Series
  • The Pacific
  • Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — Netflix Series
  • Wipeout Part 1

September 16

  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — Netflix Family

September 19

  • Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — Netflix Comedy
  • The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Documentary

September 20

  • Hard Broken (LB) — Netflix Series
  • New Amsterdam: Season 5

September 21

  • KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — Netflix Series
  • Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — Netflix Series

September 22

  • The Black Book (NG) — Netflix Film
  • How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — Netflix Film
  • Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series

September 23

  • Spy Kids: Armageddon — Netflix Family

September 25

  • Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Netflix Family

September 26

  • Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — Netflix Documentary

September 27

  • Encounters — Netflix Documentary
  • Overhaul (BR) — Netflix Film
  • Street Flow 2 (FR) — Netflix Film

September 28

  • Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Series
  • Love is in the Air (AU) — Netflix Film
  • The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — Netflix Documentary

September 29

  • Choona (IN) — Netflix Series
  • Do Not Disturb (TR) — Netflix Film
  • Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
  • Nowhere (ES) — Netflix Film
  • Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — Netflix Family

