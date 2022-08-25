Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2022. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai: Season 5, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2, In the Dark: Season 4, and Blonde — NETFLIX FILM.
Coming Soon
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
- Plan A Plan B 🇮🇳— NETFLIX FILM
- Who Likes My Follower? 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- John Q
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Just Friends
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Little Nicky
- Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
- The Bridges of Madison County
- The Italian Job
- The Notebook
- This Is 40
September 2
- Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dated and Related 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
- Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳— NETFLIX SERIES
- Fakes 🇨🇦— NETFLIX SERIES
- The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷— NETFLIX FILM
- Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
September 3
- Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
September 5
- Call the Midwife: Series 11
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Vampire Academy
September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷— NETFLIX COMEDY
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
- Entrapped 🇮🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- Diorama 🇸🇪— NETFLIX FILM
September 9
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- No Limit 🇫🇷— NETFLIX FILM
- Narco-Saints 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY
- In the Dark: Season 4
September 14
- Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
- The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽— NETFLIX SERIES
- Heartbreak High 🇦🇺— NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴— NETFLIX SERIES
- Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 15
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Intervention: Season 21
- Terim 🇹🇷— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 16
- The Brave Ones 🇿🇦— NETFLIX SERIES
- Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Home 🇯🇵— NETFLIX ANIME
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺— NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧— NETFLIX FILM
- Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
- Santo 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- This Is the End
September 19
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 21
- Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽— NETFLIX SERIES
- The Perfumier 🇩🇪— NETFLIX FILM
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪— NETFLIX SERIES
- Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES
September 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM
- ATHENA 🇫🇷— NETFLIX FILM
- The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳— NETFLIX SERIES
- Lou — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵— NETFLIX FAMILY
September 24
- Dynasty: Season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
September 26
- A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 28
- Blonde — NETFLIX FILM
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 29
- The Empress 🇩🇪— NETFLIX SERIES
September 30
- Anikulapo 🇳🇬— NETFLIX FILM
- Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES
- Phantom Pups 🇨🇦— NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM
- What We Leave Behind