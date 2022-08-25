Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2022. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai: Season 5, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2, In the Dark: Season 4, and Blonde — NETFLIX FILM.

Coming Soon

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Plan A Plan B 🇮🇳— NETFLIX FILM
  • Who Likes My Follower? 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES

September 1

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • Clueless
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Friday After Next
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • I Survived a Crime: Season 1
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • John Q
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Just Friends
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Little Nicky
  • Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday
  • Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Road House
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scarface
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • The Italian Job
  • The Notebook
  • This Is 40

September 2

  • Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Dated and Related 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fakes 🇨🇦— NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷— NETFLIX FILM
  • Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES

September 3

  • Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

September 5

  • Call the Midwife: Series 11
  • Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vampire Academy

September 6

  • Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷— NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 7

  • Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

  • Entrapped 🇮🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Diorama 🇸🇪— NETFLIX FILM

September 9

  • Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
  • No Limit 🇫🇷— NETFLIX FILM
  • Narco-Saints 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

September 12

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 13

  • Colette
  • Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • In the Dark: Season 4

September 14

  • Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Heartbreak High 🇦🇺— NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 15

  • Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Intervention: Season 21
  • Terim 🇹🇷— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 16

  • The Brave Ones 🇿🇦— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
  • Drifting Home 🇯🇵— NETFLIX ANIME
  • Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺— NETFLIX FAMILY
  • I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧— NETFLIX FILM
  • Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
  • Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
  • Santo 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • This Is the End

September 19

  • Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 20

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 21

  • Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Iron Chef Mexico  🇲🇽— NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Perfumier 🇩🇪— NETFLIX FILM
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES

September 23

  • A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM
  • ATHENA 🇫🇷— NETFLIX FILM
  • The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳— NETFLIX SERIES
  • Lou — NETFLIX FILM
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵— NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

  • Dynasty: Season 5
  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

September 26

  • A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 27

  • Elysium
  • The Munsters
  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 28

  • Blonde — NETFLIX FILM
  • Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Inheritance
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

September 29

  • The Empress 🇩🇪— NETFLIX SERIES

September 30

  • Anikulapo 🇳🇬— NETFLIX FILM
  • Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL
  • Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Phantom Pups 🇨🇦— NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM
  • What We Leave Behind

