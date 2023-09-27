Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2023.
Coming to Netflix October 2023
Coming soon (date TBA)
- ONEFOUR: Against All Odds—Netflix Documentary
Available October 1
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
Available October 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Available October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then—Netflix Comedy
Available October 4
- Beckham—Netflix Documentary
- Keys to the Heart—Netflix Film
- Race to the Summit—Netflix Documentary
Available October 5
- Everything Now—Netflix Series
- Khufiya—Netflix Film
- Lupin: Part 3—Netflix Series
Available October 6
- A Deadly Invitation—Netflix Film
- Ballerina—Netflix Film
- Fair Play—Netflix Film
Available October 7
- Strong Girl Nam-soon—Netflix Series
Available October 9
- After
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law—Netflix Series
Available October 10
- DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1—Netflix Series
- Last One Standing: Season 2—Netflix Series
Available October 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul—Netflix Documentary
- It Follows
- Once Upon a Star—Netflix Film
- Pact of Silence—Netflix Series
Available October 12
- Deliver Us from Evil
- The Fall of the House of Usher—Netflix Series
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD—Netflix Anime
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2—Netflix Family
Available October 13
- The Conference—Netflix Film
- Ijogbon—Netflix Film
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Available October 15
- Camp Courage—Netflix Documentary
Available October 16
- Oggy Oggy: Season 3—Netflix Family
Available October 17
- The Devil on Trial—Netflix Documentary
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had—Netflix Comedy
- I Woke Up A Vampire—Netflix Series
- Silver Linings Playbook
Available October 18
- Kaala Paani—Netflix Series
Available October 19
- American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
- Bebefinn: Season 2
- Bodies—Netflix Series
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix—Netflix Anime
- Crashing Eid—Netflix Series
- Crypto Boy—Netflix Film
- Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
- Neon—Netflix Series
Available October 20
- Big Mouth: Season 7—Netflix Series
- Creature—Netflix Series
- Disco Inferno—Netflix Film
- Doona!—Netflix Series
- Elite: Season 7—Netflix Series
- Flashback—Netflix Film
- Kandasamys: The Baby—Netflix Film
- Old Dads—Netflix Film
- Surviving Paradise—Netflix Series
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris—Netflix Documentary
Available October 23
- Princess Power: Season 2—Netflix Family
Available October 24
- The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
- Get Gotti—Netflix Documentary
- Minions
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone—Netflix Comedy
Available October 25
- Absolute Beginners—Netflix Series
- Burning Betrayal—Netflix Film
- Life on Our Planet—Netflix Documentary
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
Available October 26
- PLUTO—Netflix Anime
Available October 27
- Pain Hustlers—Netflix Film
- Sister Death—Netflix Film
- Tore—Netflix Series
- Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club—Netflix Documentary
Available October 28
- Castaway Diva—Netflix Series
Available October 29
- Botched Season 1
Available October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga—Netflix Comedy