Coming to Netflix in October 2023


Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2023.

Coming to Netflix October 2023

Coming soon (date TBA)

  • ONEFOUR: Against All Odds—Netflix Documentary

Available October 1

  • 60 Days In: Season 4
  • A Beautiful Mind
  • American Beauty
  • Backdraft
  • Casper
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Cinderella Man
  • Colombiana
  • Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
  • Dune (2021)
  • Elysium
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Gladiator
  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Love Actually
  • Margot at the Wedding
  • Miss Juneteenth
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Role Models
  • Runaway Bride
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scarface
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • The Firm
  • The House Bunny
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • War of the Worlds

Available October 2

  • Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available October 3

  • Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then—Netflix Comedy

Available October 4

  • Beckham—Netflix Documentary
  • Keys to the Heart—Netflix Film
  • Race to the Summit—Netflix Documentary

Available October 5

  • Everything Now—Netflix Series
  • Khufiya—Netflix Film
  • Lupin: Part 3—Netflix Series

Available October 6

  • A Deadly Invitation—Netflix Film
  • Ballerina—Netflix Film
  • Fair Play—Netflix Film

Available October 7

  • Strong Girl Nam-soon—Netflix Series

Available October 9

  • After
  • Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
  • Stranded with my Mother-in-Law—Netflix Series

Available October 10

  • DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1—Netflix Series
  • Last One Standing: Season 2—Netflix Series

Available October 11

  • Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul—Netflix Documentary
  • It Follows
  • Once Upon a Star—Netflix Film
  • Pact of Silence—Netflix Series

Available October 12

  • Deliver Us from Evil
  • The Fall of the House of Usher—Netflix Series
  • GOOD NIGHT WORLD—Netflix Anime
  • LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2—Netflix Family

Available October 13

  • The Conference—Netflix Film
  • Ijogbon—Netflix Film
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 15

  • Camp Courage—Netflix Documentary

Available October 16

  • Oggy Oggy: Season 3—Netflix Family

Available October 17

  • The Devil on Trial—Netflix Documentary
  • Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had—Netflix Comedy
  • I Woke Up A Vampire—Netflix Series
  • Silver Linings Playbook

Available October 18

  • Kaala Paani—Netflix Series

Available October 19

  • American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
  • Bebefinn: Season 2
  • Bodies—Netflix Series
  • Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix—Netflix Anime
  • Crashing Eid—Netflix Series
  • Crypto Boy—Netflix Film
  • Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
  • Neon—Netflix Series

Available October 20

  • Big Mouth: Season 7—Netflix Series
  • Creature—Netflix Series
  • Disco Inferno—Netflix Film
  • Doona!—Netflix Series
  • Elite: Season 7—Netflix Series
  • Flashback—Netflix Film
  • Kandasamys: The Baby—Netflix Film
  • Old Dads—Netflix Film
  • Surviving Paradise—Netflix Series
  • Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris—Netflix Documentary

Available October 23

  • Princess Power: Season 2—Netflix Family

Available October 24

  • The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
  • Get Gotti—Netflix Documentary
  • Minions
  • Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone—Netflix Comedy

Available October 25

  • Absolute Beginners—Netflix Series
  • Burning Betrayal—Netflix Film
  • Life on Our Planet—Netflix Documentary
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Available October 26

  • PLUTO—Netflix Anime

Available October 27

  • Pain Hustlers—Netflix Film
  • Sister Death—Netflix Film
  • Tore—Netflix Series
  • Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club—Netflix Documentary

Available October 28

  • Castaway Diva—Netflix Series

Available October 29

  • Botched Season 1

Available October 31

  • Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga—Netflix Comedy

