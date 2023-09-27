Coming to Netflix in October 2023



Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2023.

Coming to Netflix October 2023

Coming soon (date TBA)

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds—Netflix Documentary

Available October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Available October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then—Netflix Comedy

Available October 4

Beckham—Netflix Documentary

Keys to the Heart—Netflix Film

Race to the Summit—Netflix Documentary

Available October 5

Everything Now—Netflix Series

Khufiya—Netflix Film

Lupin: Part 3—Netflix Series

Available October 6

A Deadly Invitation—Netflix Film

Ballerina—Netflix Film

Fair Play—Netflix Film

Available October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon—Netflix Series

Available October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law—Netflix Series

Available October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1—Netflix Series

Last One Standing: Season 2—Netflix Series

Available October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul—Netflix Documentary

It Follows

Once Upon a Star—Netflix Film

Pact of Silence—Netflix Series

Available October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher—Netflix Series

GOOD NIGHT WORLD—Netflix Anime

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2—Netflix Family

Available October 13

The Conference—Netflix Film

Ijogbon—Netflix Film

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 15

Camp Courage—Netflix Documentary

Available October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3—Netflix Family

Available October 17

The Devil on Trial—Netflix Documentary

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had—Netflix Comedy

I Woke Up A Vampire—Netflix Series

Silver Linings Playbook

Available October 18

Kaala Paani—Netflix Series

Available October 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies—Netflix Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix—Netflix Anime

Crashing Eid—Netflix Series

Crypto Boy—Netflix Film

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon—Netflix Series

Available October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7—Netflix Series

Creature—Netflix Series

Disco Inferno—Netflix Film

Doona!—Netflix Series

Elite: Season 7—Netflix Series

Flashback—Netflix Film

Kandasamys: The Baby—Netflix Film

Old Dads—Netflix Film

Surviving Paradise—Netflix Series

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris—Netflix Documentary

Available October 23

Princess Power: Season 2—Netflix Family

Available October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti—Netflix Documentary

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone—Netflix Comedy

Available October 25

Absolute Beginners—Netflix Series

Burning Betrayal—Netflix Film

Life on Our Planet—Netflix Documentary

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Available October 26

PLUTO—Netflix Anime

Available October 27

Pain Hustlers—Netflix Film

Sister Death—Netflix Film

Tore—Netflix Series

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club—Netflix Documentary

Available October 28

Castaway Diva—Netflix Series

Available October 29

Botched Season 1

Available October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga—Netflix Comedy