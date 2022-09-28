Coming to Netflix in October 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022.

Coming Soon:

  • 20th Century Girl
  • Inside Man

October 1:

  • 17 Again
  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • 60 Days In: Season 3
  • Any Given Sunday
  • Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Chocolat
  • City Slickers
  • The Color Purple
  • Gladiator
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Love You, Man
  • Labyrinth
  • Land of the Lost
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Point Break (1991)
  • Risky Business
  • Robin Hood
  • Runaway Bride
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • Vegas Vacation
  • Walking Tall
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Yes Man

October 2:

  • Forever Queens

October 3:

  • Chip and Potato: Season 4
  • Jexi

October 4:

  • Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5:

  • Bling Empire: Season 3
  • High Water
  • Jumping from High Places
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • Nailed It!: Season 7
  • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
  • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
  • Togo

October 6:

  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7:

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • Derry Girls: Season 3
  • Doll House
  • Glitch
  • Kev Adams: The Real Me
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Man on Pause
  • The Midnight Club
  • The Mole
  • Oddballs
  • Old People
  • The Redeem Team
  • TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 9:

  • Missing Link

October 10:

  • LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
  • Spirit Rangers

October 11:

  • The Cage
  • DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
  • Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12:

  • Belascoarán, PI
  • Blackout
  • Easy-Bake Battle
  • The Nutty Boy
  • Wild Croc Territory

October 13:

  • The Watcher
  • Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
  • Exception
  • The Playlist
  • The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
  • Someone Borrowed
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14:

  • Black Butterflies
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow
  • Everything Calls for Salvation
  • Holy Family
  • Mismatched: Season 2
  • Take 1

October 15:

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 16:

  • Dracula Untold
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17:

  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18:

  • Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
  • LiSA Another Great Day
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19:

  • The Green Glove Gang
  • Love Is Blind: Season 3
  • Notre-Dame
  • The School for Good and Evil
  • The Stranger

October 21:

  • 28 Days Haunted
  • Barbarians II
  • Descendant
  • From Scratch
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22:

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23:

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24:

  • The Chalk Line

October 25:

  • Barbie Epic Road Trip
  • Blade of the 47 Ronin
  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 26:

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
  • The Good Nurse
  • Hellhole
  • Love Is Blind: Season 3
  • Robbing Mussolini

October 27:

  • Cici
  • Daniel Spellbound
  • Dubai Bling
  • Earthstorm
  • Family Reunion: Part 5
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Romantic Killer

October 28:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
  • Big Mouth: Season 6
  • Drink Masters
  • I AM A STALKER
  • If Only
  • My Encounter with Evil
  • Wendell & Wild
  • Wild is the Wind

October 29:

  • Deadwind: Season 3

