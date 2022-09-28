Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022.
Coming Soon:
- 20th Century Girl
- Inside Man
October 1:
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
October 2:
- Forever Queens
October 3:
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
- Jexi
October 4:
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
October 5:
- Bling Empire: Season 3
- High Water
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
October 6:
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7:
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- Derry Girls: Season 3
- Doll House
- Glitch
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
October 9:
- Missing Link
October 10:
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Spirit Rangers
October 11:
- The Cage
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
October 12:
- Belascoarán, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
- Wild Croc Territory
October 13:
- The Watcher
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception
- The Playlist
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
October 14:
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Take 1
October 15:
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
October 16:
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17:
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
October 18:
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 19:
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
October 21:
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
October 22:
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23:
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
October 24:
- The Chalk Line
October 25:
- Barbie Epic Road Trip
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 26:
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Robbing Mussolini
October 27:
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer
October 28:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters
- I AM A STALKER
- If Only
- My Encounter with Evil
- Wendell & Wild
- Wild is the Wind
October 29:
- Deadwind: Season 3