Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2021. Highlights this month include Family Business: Season 3, Locke & Key: Season 2, Army of Thieves, A World Without, and Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9.
Coming Soon
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- Encounters: Season 1
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
- Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 1
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- Desperado
- Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬
- The Cave
- The Devil Inside
- The DUFF
- The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- The Holiday
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇨🇳
- Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
October 4
- On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 5
- Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
October 6
- Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9
- Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Going in Style
- The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪
- Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
- Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- In the Dark: Season 3
- One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
October 15
- CoComelon: Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- My Name — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trip — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴
- You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 16
- Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱
- Victoria & Abdul
October 19
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
October 20
- Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
- Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
October 21
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- An innovative new reality show.
- Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
October 22
- Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
- Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
- More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
- Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱
October 29
- Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
- Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.