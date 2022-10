Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2022. Entertainment news here!

Coming Soon

The Last Dolphin King 🇪🇸– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Young Royals: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of ZorroMile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

November 2

The Final Score 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 3

Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Panayotis Pascot: Almost 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Fabulous 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Lookism 🇰🇷– NETFLIX ANIME

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 8

Behind Every Star 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Claus Family 2 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM

November 10

Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Lost Bullet 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior Nun: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Leave 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM

November 14

Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police 🇸🇪– NETFLIX COMEDY

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Run for the Money 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

November 16

In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Lotteries 🇹🇭– NETFLIX FILM

Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo 🇧🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonder 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

November 17

1899 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM

Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Elite: Season 6 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Violence Action 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

Lesson Plan 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Swimmers 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border 🇲🇽– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Unbroken Voice 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES

Who’s a Good Boy? 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

November 24

First Love 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic 🇬🇧– NETFLIX COMEDY

November 30