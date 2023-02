Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2023.

Coming Soon

Agent Elvis — NETFLIX SERIES

In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

Furies 🇻🇳– NETFLIX FILM

A trio of furious vigilantes unites to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of ’90s Saigon in this prequel to “Furie.”

I Am Georgina: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.

Avail. 3/1/23

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Cheat 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/2/23

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Karate Sheep 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Masameer County: Season 2 🇸🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sex/Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

This Is Where I Leave You

Avail. 3/3/23

Love at First Kiss 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Split the Root

Avail. 3/4/23

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — NETFLIX COMEDY

Divorce Attorney Shin 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/6/23

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/7/23

World War Z

Avail. 3/8/23

Faraway 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/9/23

You: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/10/23

The Glory Part 2 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Outlast — NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/14/23

Ariyoshi Assists 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/15/23

The Law of the Jungle 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/16/23

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Still Time 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/17/23

Dance 100 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

In His Shadow 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Maestro in Blue 🇬🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Magician’s Elephant — NETFLIX FILM

Noise 🇧🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Sky High: The Series 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/23

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/21/23

We Lost Our Human — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/22/23

Invisible City: Season 2 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom: Season 2 🇦🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Waco: American Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/23/23

Johnny 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Night Agent — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/24/23

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Avail. 3/28/23

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/29/23

Emergency: NYC — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unseen 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Wellmania 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/30/23

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold 🇩🇪– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

Unstable — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/31/23