Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2023.

Coming Soon

Black Mirror: Season 6 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Celebrity (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Delete (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/1/23

THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

A Beautiful Life (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

Avail. 6/2/23

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Missed Connections (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Rich in Love 2 (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Scoop (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/5/23

Barracuda Queens (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Avail. 6/6/23

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/7/23

Arnold — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/8/23

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tour de France: Unchained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/9/23

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Playing Card Killer (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tex Mex Motors — NETFLIX SERIES

This World Can’t Tear Me Down — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wonder Weeks (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

You Do You (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/12/23

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/13/23

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/14/23

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Surrogacy (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/15/23

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Avail. 6/16/23

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Extraction 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/17/23

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

King the Land (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

See You in My 19th Life (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Avail. 6/19/23

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Take Care of Maya — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/20/23

85 South: Ghetto Legends — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/21/23

Break Point: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Avail. 6/22/23

Glamorous — NETFLIX SERIES

Let’s Get Divorced (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Skull Island (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sleeping Dog (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/23/23

Catching Killers: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

King of Clones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Make Me Believe (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/26/23

The Imitation Game

Avail. 6/28/23

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Run Rabbit Run (AU) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/29/23

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/30/23