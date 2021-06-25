Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2021. Highlights this month include Atypical: Season 4, Never Have I Ever: Season 2, Chernobyl 1986, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Walking Dead: Season 10, and many more.
Coming Soon
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
- Feels Like Ishq — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
July 1
- Air Force One
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- Hampstead
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM 🇯🇵
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Best of Enemies
- The Game
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Strangers
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷
- Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Snowpiercer
July 3
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
- We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 5
- You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
July 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 7
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱
- The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
- This Little Love of Mine
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
July 9
- Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
- How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇰🇷
- Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 10
- American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 14
- A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇦
- Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
- Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽
July 15
- A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷
- My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 16
- The Beguiled
- Deep — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇭
- Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
- Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
- Cosmic Sin
July 20
- milkwater
July 21
- Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
- Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 22
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
- Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
July 24
- Charmed: Season 3
- Django Unchained
July 26
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
- All American: Season 3
- Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Operative
July 28
- Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴
- Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷 (NEW EPISODES)
July 29
- Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
July 30
- Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
- The Vault
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.