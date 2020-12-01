Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2020. Highlights this month include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Happytime Murders, Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas, and The Holiday Movies That Made Us.
December 1
- Angela’s Christmas Wish
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
- 3 Days to Kill
- 50 First Dates
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
- Angels & Demons
- Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
- Chef
- The Da Vinci Code
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Effie Gray
- Gormiti: Season 1
- The Happytime Murders
- Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Little Nicky
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Monster House
- Peppermint
- Quigley Down Under
- Runaway Bride
- Super Wings: Season 3
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Why Did I Get Married?
December 2
- Alien Worlds
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
- Fierce
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical
December 3
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
- Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
- Break
December 4
- Selena: The Series
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 3
- Christmas Crossfire
- Leyla Everlasting
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- Mank
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
- Bombay Rose
- Kings of Joburg: Season 1
December 5
- Detention
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 7
- Ava
- Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
- Mr. Iglesias
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
- Bobbleheads The Movie
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
- Lovestruck in the City
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Triple 9
December 9
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
- The Big Show Show: Christmas
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
- The Surgeon’s Cut
December 10
- Alice in Borderland
December 11
- The Prom
- A Trash Truck Christmas
- Canvas
- Giving Voice
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
December 14
- Tiny Pretty Things
- Hilda season 2
- A California Christmas
December 15
- Teen Mom 2: Season 1-2
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
- Grizzlies
- The Professor and the Madman
- Pup Academy: Season 2
- Song Exploder: Volume 2
December 16
- Anitta: Made in Honorio
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Nocturnal Animals
- The Ripper
- Run On
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
December 17
- Braven
December 18
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Home for Christmas season 2
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Guest House
- Sweet Home
December 20
- Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
December 21
- The Con Is On
December 22
- After We Collided
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
- Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
- The Midnight Sky
- Your Name Engraved Herein
December 25
- Bridgerton
December 26
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
- DNA
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
December 27
- Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
- Cops and Robbers
- Rango
December 29
- Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Equinox
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
December 31
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4
What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2020
December 1
- Heartbreakers
- The Lobster
December 4
- Cabin Fever
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
December 5
- The Rum Diary
December 6
- The Secret
December 7
- Berlin, I Love You
- The Art of the Steal
December 8
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
December 10
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
December 14
- Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
December 17
- Ip Man 3
December 22
- The Little Hours
December 24
- The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
December 25
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
December 27
- Fifty
December 28
- Lawless
December 29
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 30
- Dexter: Seasons 1-8
- Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
December 31
- Airplane!
- An Education
- Anna Karenina
- Baby Mama
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bad Teacher
- Barbershop
- Being John Malkovich
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Coneheads
- Definitely, Maybe
- Dennis the Menace
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Fargo
- For Love or Money
- Frida
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
- Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
- Her
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- The Interview
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- The Notebook
- Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
- The Office: Seasons 1-9
- Poltergeist
- Pride & Prejudice
- Session 9
- Splice
- Starsky & Hutch
- Superman Returns
- The Town
- Troy
- WarGames
- The Witches