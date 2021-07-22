Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2021. Highlights this month include Pineapple Express, Hit & Run series, The Kissing Booth 3, and Bake Squad.
Coming Soon
- Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES
August 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
August 3
- Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
August 6
- Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES
- Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Vivo — NETFLIX FILM
August 8
- Quartet
August 9
- SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
August 10
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇬🇧
- UNTOLD — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11
- Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
- La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧
August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇴
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇨🇴
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
August 13
- Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
- Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷
- Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
August 15
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
- Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
- Walk of Shame
August 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 18
- The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧
- Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
August 19
- Like Crazy
August 20
- The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
- Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
August 24
- Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇫🇷
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷
- Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
- The Water Man
August 26
- EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 27
- He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
- I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
August 28
- Bread Barbershop: Season 2
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
August 31
- Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
