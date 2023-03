Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2023.

Coming Soon

Ex-Addicts Club 🇮🇩– NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/1/23

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, FrankensteinInception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Weathering — NETFLIX FILM

Zombieland

Avail. 4/2/23

War Sailor: Limited Series 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/3/23

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Avail. 4/4/23

My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/5/23

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/6/23

BEEF — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Stand

Avail. 4/7/23

Chupa — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

Oh Belinda 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Thicker Than Water 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Transatlantic 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/8/23

Hunger 🇹🇭– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/10/23

CoComelon: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/11/23

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/12/23

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks 🇦🇺– NETFLIX COMEDY

Operation: Nation 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/13/23

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Obsession 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/14/23

Phenomena 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Queenmaker 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Queens on the Run 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

Seven Kings Must Die 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/15/23

Doctor Cha 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Time Trap

Avail. 4/16/23

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/17/23

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/18/23

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich — NETFLIX SERIES

Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/19/23

Chimp Empire 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/20/23

The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/21/23

A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Chokehold 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

One More Time 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Rough Diamonds 🇧🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/22/23

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/25/23

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/26/23

The Good Bad Mother 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Kiss, Kiss! 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Love After Music 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/27/23

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Matchmaker 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/28/23