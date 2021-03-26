Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you

You get peace of mind. Your kids get a debit card.

With the tap of a button, send money to your kids — anytime, anywhere. No trips to the ATM, no cash, no hassle. Set flexible parental controls that are right for your family and get real-time notifications every time your kids spend money.

First month free. Cancel anytime.

Includes debit cards for up to five kids

No minimum age. No minimum balance

No transaction, international or overdraft fees

Their first replacement cards are on us

The debit card that has their back. And yours.