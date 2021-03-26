Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2021. Highlights this month include Concrete Cowboy, Just Say Yes, and Escape From Planet Earth.
Coming Soon
- The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM
- Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 1
- Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Yes Man
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM
- Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Sky High — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Snabba Cash — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Wedding Coach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷
- Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 14
- The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
- Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
April 21
- Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stowaway — NETFLIX FILM
April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 28
- Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱
- Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM
- Yasuke — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
April 30
- The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇨🇴
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more