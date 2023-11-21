

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for December 2023.

Coming to Netflix December 2023

December 1

May December—Netflix Film

Sweet Home: Season 2—Netflix Series

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri—Netflix Series

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2—Netflix Family

December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal—Netflix Comedy

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

December 6

Blood Coast—Netflix Series

Christmas as Usual—Netflix Film

December 7

Analog Squad—Netflix Series

The Archies—Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 3—Netflix Family

I Hate Christmas: Season 2—Netflix Series

High Tides—Netflix Series

My Life With the Walter Boys—Netflix Series

NAGA—Netflix Film

World War II: From the Frontlines—Netflix Documentary

December 8

Blood Vessel—Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6—Netflix Series

Leave the World Behind—Netflix Film

Women on the Edge—Netflix Film

December 9

Love and Monsters

December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only—Netflix Documentary

Single’s Inferno: Season 3—Netflix Series

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team—Netflix Documentary

December 13

1670—Netflix Series

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5—Netflix Series

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer—Netflix Series

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza—Netflix Documentary

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2—Netflix Series

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2—Netflix Series

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho—Netflix Series

December 15

​Carol & The End of The World—Netflix Series

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget—Netflix Film

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist—Netflix Documentary

Familia—Netflix Film

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas—Netflix Series

December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

December 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I—Netflix Comedy

December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years—Netflix Series

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar—Netflix Series

Maestro—Netflix Film

Taming of the Shrewd 2—Netflix Film

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand—Netflix Series

Supa Team 4: Season 2—Netflix Film

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1—Netflix Series

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire—Netflix Film

December 24

A Vampire in the Family—Netflix Film

The Manny—Netflix Series

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon—Netflix Comedy

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry—Netflix Film

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare—Netflix Documentary

December 28

Pokémon Concierge—Netflix Family

December 29

Berlin—Netflix Series

December 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4