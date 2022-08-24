Coming to Nashville this Fall – A Haunting Experience with Cocktails

Step into a world of the macabre this fall, with House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a peculiar experience unlike any other. Freely roam a bizarre residence and experience a night of themed cocktails, mystifying magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and much more!

Following the success and demand of the 2021 edition of House of Spirits in New York, Dallas and Los Angeles, Meyer2Meyer Entertainment and leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, announce House of Spirits: Casa Vega – A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is coming to Nashville for the first time.

The storyline of Casa Vega follows Francisco and Molly Vega, who after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie, find themselves tormented by immeasurable sadness and grief. Francisco, a successful portrait artist, channels his grief into disturbing works of art, while Molly finds false hope in strange, ancient rituals. Preying upon the Vega’s loneliness and desperation, a strange entity emerges to roost in the shadows of their home.

The characters and themes of House of Spirits: Casa Vega are loosely based on real life inspirations, including Spanish painter Francisco Goya, his final days painting his famous Black Paintings, as well as several other Spanish folktales and traditions throughout the centuries.

Prepare yourself for a night full of mystery and magic, paired perfectly with cocktails. This Halloween spectacle will take place within an eerie, elegantly macabre mansion. This 2-hour immersive cocktail experience weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled. Guests are highly encouraged to dress up for the soirée in any time period specific fashion, costume or elegant dress.

At House of Spirits, you’ll have the chance to freely roam the eerie residence, invoke a giant ouija board and meet mystical tarot readers. Don’t miss this peculiar and awe-inspiring curiosity-filled occasion. House of Spirits is how adults do Halloween: at the most exclusive cocktail party in town for the season.

This experience kicks off in at a secret mansion in Nashville on October 7th.

Ticket prices range, starting from $70-$90, with 3 ticketing options. The Standard ticket includes four miniature craft cocktails inspired by different rooms in the residence and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. The Plus tickets start from $75 and include five miniature craft cocktails, and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. A new tier this year, the decadent Premier ticket, is “how adults trick or treat” – it includes five miniature craft cocktail tastings, paired with French chocolate truffles curated by chocolate “sommeliers”. Starting at $90, the Premier ticket also includes expedited check-in, first entry into the show and access to all attractions and show areas. Additional cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and food items will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets for House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée are on sale and can be purchased through Fever’s marketplace here.