Coming to Max in October 2023

Stream The Debuts Of The Second Seasons Of HBO Originals “The Gilded Age” and “30 Coins” and Max Original “Our Flag Means Death”; Max Original “Scavengers Reign”; HBO Original Documentaries “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring” and “aka MR. CHOW”; Streaming Debut of Feature Film “Meg 2: The Trench”; Live Bleacher Report Sports Add-On Tier Launches on Max in U.S. on October 5.
What’s New on Max This October 2023
October 1
- 3 Godfathers (1948)
- The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
- All About the Benjamins (2002)
- The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
- Angels in the Outfield (1951)
- The Answer Man (2009)
- Anthropoid (2016)
- Appaloosa (2008)
- The Apparition (2012)
- The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
- Badlands (1973)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Bee Season (2005)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Blindspotting (2018)
- Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
- Cesar Chavez (2014)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Control Room (2004)
- Critters 3 (1991)
- The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
- Daphne & Velma (2018)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
- Father Figures (2017)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Five Heartbeats (1991)
- Flashdance (1983)
- FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
- Flight (2012)
- Focus (2015)
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
- French Connection II (1975)
- The French Connection (1971)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Furious 7 (2015)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Gloria Bell (2019)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- The Grey (2011)
- Hackers (1995)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- The Haunting (1963)
- Horror of Dracula (1958)
- House of Sand and Fog (2004)
- The House (2017)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
- In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
- Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
- Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Just Wright (2010)
- Kate & Leopold (2001)
- The Last Stand (2013)
- Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- The Letter (1940)
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
- The Lost Boys (1987)
- Love Jones (1997)
- Meet Dave (2008)
- Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
- Men at Work (1990)
- The Mod Squad (1999)
- The Mummy (1959)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
- A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Oracle (2023)
- Out of the Past (1947)
- Paper Towns (2015)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pootie Tang (2001)
- The Pyramid (2014)
- Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
- The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Roger & Me (1989)
- Running Scared (2006)
- Scream (1996)
- Scream 2 (1997)
- Scream 3 (2000)
- Skin (2019)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Son of the Mask (2005)
- Soylent Green (1973)
- Spartan (2004)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Speedway (1968)
- Spinout (1966)
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)
- Teen Spirit (2019)
- Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
- Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
- Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
- Upgrade (2018)
- Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- The Weekend (2019)
- What’s Up, Doc? (1972)
- The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
- Whose Streets? (2017)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
October 3
- Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
October 4
- Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
- Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
- Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
October 5
- BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
- Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
- Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 6
- 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
- Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
- Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
- HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
October 7
- Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
- Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
- Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
October 8
- 90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
- Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
- Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
October 9
- The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
October 10
- No Accident (2023) (HBO)
- Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
October 11
- Crimefeed (ID)
- Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
October 12
- Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
- Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)
October 14
- Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
October 15
- Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
October 16
- Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
October 18
- Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
October 19
- Candy Cruz (Max Original)
- Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
- Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
October 20
- Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
- Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
- Cuquin
- First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
October 22
- aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
October 23
- 30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
- Justice League: Warworld (2023)
October 24
- Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
- Silent House (2012)
- Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
October 25
- Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
- Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
- The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
October 26
- The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
October 27
- A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
- Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
- Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
October 28
- Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
October 29
- The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)