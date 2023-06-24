Coming to Max in July 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Max announces programming coming to the platform this July 2023, including the debut of the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE (7/13), from director Steven Soderbergh.

What’s New on Max This July

July 1

  • 300 (2006)
  • 17 Again (2009)
  • 20th Century Women (2016)
  • A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
  • A Walk in the Woods (2015)
  • American Sniper (2014)
  • Angels Sing (2013)
  • Ballet 422 (2014)
  • Barbershop (2002)
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
  • Beauty Shop (2005)
  • Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
  • Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original
  • Bullitt (1968)
  • Caddyshack (1980)
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Compliance (2012)
  • Cujo (1983)
  • Cunningham (2019)
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999)
  • Detour (2017)
  • Double Impact (1991)
  • Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
  • Dunkirk (2017)
  • Election (1999)
  • Elizabethtown (2005)
  • Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
  • Fast Color (2018)
  • Flawless (2008)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
  • Girl Happy (1965)
  • Going in Style (1979)
  • Good Will Hunting (1997)
  • Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
  • Headhunters (2012)
  • Horrible Bosses (2011)
  • Hotel Artemis (2018)
  • Immortals (2011)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
  • King Kong (1933)
  • Klute (1971)
  • Lakeview Terrace (2008)
  • Lethal Weapon (1987)
  • Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
  • Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
  • Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
  • Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
  • Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
  • The Meg (2018)
  • Monsters and Men (2018)
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • Nancy Drew (2007)
  • Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
  • Nico, 1988 (2018)
  • Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Prince Avalanche (2013)
  • Pulp Fiction (1994)
  • Rampage (2018)
  • Rush Hour (1998)
  • Rush Hour 2 (2001)
  • Rush Hour 3 (2007)
  • Serendipity (2001)
  • Shakespeare in Love (1998)
  • Shirley (2020)
  • Shoplifters (2018)
  • Southside with You (2016)
  • Steel (1997)
  • Sydney White (2007)
  • Teen Witch (1989)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
  • Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
  • Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
  • Tequila Sunrise (1988)
  • The Animatrix (2003)
  • The Blind Side (2009)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • The Descent: Part II (2009)
  • The Delta Force (1986)
  • The Frozen Ground (2013)
  • The Good Heart (2010)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
  • The Skeleton Twins (2014)
  • Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
  • TMNT (2007)
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
  • True Story (2015)
  • Tyrel (2018)
  • Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
  • Under the Silver Lake (2018)
  • V for Vendetta (2005)
  • Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
  • Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
  • What A Girl Wants (2003)
  • Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
  • Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3

  • Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

July 4

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC
  • Batwheels, Season 1F
  • El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

July 6

  • Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network
  • Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

July 7

  • Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery
  • My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
  • The Plot Thickens, Season 4
  • Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

July 8

  • Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

July 9

  • Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
  • Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

July 10

  • 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC
  • BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network
  • Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV
  • Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV
  • People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

July 11

  1. Craig of the Creek, Season 5A
  2. High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID
  3. Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

July 13

  • Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel
  • Full Circle, Max Original
  • Gray Matter (2023)
  • Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

July 14

  • La Narcosatanica, HBO
  • Time Zone (2023), Max Original

July 15

  • A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original
  • American Masters (2023)

July 16

  • 90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

July 17

  • Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

July 19

  • Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

July 20

  • Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID
  • Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original
  • My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original

July 21

  • La Unidad, Season 3
  • Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

July 23

  • Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

July 24

  • The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original
  • Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

  • Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

July 26

  • After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

July 27

  • Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original
  • Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

  • Gotham Knights (2023)
  • How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original
  • Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network
  • Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

  • August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

  • Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
  • Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

July 31

  • Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID
  • Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

 

