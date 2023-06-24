Coming to Max in July 2023

Max announces programming coming to the platform this July 2023, including the debut of the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE (7/13), from director Steven Soderbergh.
What’s New on Max This July
July 1
- 300 (2006)
- 17 Again (2009)
- 20th Century Women (2016)
- A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
- A Walk in the Woods (2015)
- American Sniper (2014)
- Angels Sing (2013)
- Ballet 422 (2014)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
- Beauty Shop (2005)
- Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original
- Bullitt (1968)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Compliance (2012)
- Cujo (1983)
- Cunningham (2019)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- Detour (2017)
- Double Impact (1991)
- Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Election (1999)
- Elizabethtown (2005)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- Fast Color (2018)
- Flawless (2008)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
- Girl Happy (1965)
- Going in Style (1979)
- Good Will Hunting (1997)
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
- Headhunters (2012)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Hotel Artemis (2018)
- Immortals (2011)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- King Kong (1933)
- Klute (1971)
- Lakeview Terrace (2008)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
- The Meg (2018)
- Monsters and Men (2018)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Nancy Drew (2007)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
- Nico, 1988 (2018)
- Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Rampage (2018)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Shakespeare in Love (1998)
- Shirley (2020)
- Shoplifters (2018)
- Southside with You (2016)
- Steel (1997)
- Sydney White (2007)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
- Tequila Sunrise (1988)
- The Animatrix (2003)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Descent: Part II (2009)
- The Delta Force (1986)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Good Heart (2010)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- The Skeleton Twins (2014)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
- TMNT (2007)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- True Story (2015)
- Tyrel (2018)
- Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
- Under the Silver Lake (2018)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
- What A Girl Wants (2003)
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)
July 3
- Married to Evil, Season 1, ID
July 4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC
- Batwheels, Season 1F
- El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO
July 6
- Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network
- Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original
July 7
- Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery
- My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
- The Plot Thickens, Season 4
- Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original
July 8
- Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network
July 9
- Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
- Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel
July 10
- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC
- BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network
- Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV
- Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV
- People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID
July 11
- Craig of the Creek, Season 5A
- High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID
- Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC
July 13
- Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel
- Full Circle, Max Original
- Gray Matter (2023)
- Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original
July 14
- La Narcosatanica, HBO
- Time Zone (2023), Max Original
July 15
- A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original
- American Masters (2023)
July 16
- 90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery
- Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV
July 17
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery
July 19
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery
July 20
- Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID
- Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original
- My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original
July 21
- La Unidad, Season 3
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network
July 23
- Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV
July 24
- The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original
- Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)
July 25
- Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV
July 26
- After the Bite (2023), HBO Original
July 27
- Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original
- Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2
July 28
- Gotham Knights (2023)
- How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original
- Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network
- Superman & Lois, Season 3
July 29
- August: Osage County (2013)
July 30
- Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
- Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery
July 31
- Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID
- Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery