Coming to Max in January 2024



Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2024 including the debut of the HBO Original drama series, TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (1/14).

January 1

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em’ High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

January 2

Jessica’s Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)

January 4

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

January 5

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)

January 6

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

January 7

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)

January 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

January 10

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)

January 11

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

January 12

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie)

January 13

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What’s Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

January 14

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

January 15

Snowden (2016)

January 16

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)

January 18

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

January 19

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)

January 20

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

January 21

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

January 22

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)

January 24

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)

January 25

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)

January 26

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

January 27

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 28

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 31

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in January:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET. Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game

January 1

2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic:

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 3 p.m.

January 3

NHL: New Jersey Devils* at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

January 4

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

January 10

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.

January 11

NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

January 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBA Doubleheader:

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

January 16

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

January 17

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres*, 7:30 p.m.

January 18

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m.

January 20

Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.

January 23

2024 NBA Rivals Week:

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

January 24

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

January 25

2024 NBA Rivals Week:

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

January 30

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics*, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

January 31

NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market