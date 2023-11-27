Coming to Max in December 2023

Max announces programming coming to the platform this December, including the HBO Original comedy special LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! (12/16)
December 1
- 9 (2009)
- Anna and the King (1999)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- The Box (2009)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- The Color Purple (2023)
- Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
- Cut Bank (2015)
- Denial (2016)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Doomsday (2008)
- Elektra (2005)
- Eye in the Sky (2016)
- Flipped (2010)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- From Russia with Love (1964)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- Hereafter (2010)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
- The Hunt For Red October (1990)
- I Am
- The Informant! (2009)
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
- Jurassic World (2015)
- License to Kill (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Longest Ride (2015)
- Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
- The Lovers (2017)
- Low Tide (2019)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
- Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
- Naked Lunch (1991)
- Necessary Roughness (1991)
- Notes on a Scandal (2007)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Over Her Dead Body (2008)
- Paranormal Activity (2009)
- Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
- Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
- Ramona and Beezus (2010)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Semi-Pro (2008)
- Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
- A Shot In The Dark (1964)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
- The Souvenir (2019)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- Timeline (2003)
- Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
- Trainwreck (2015)
- A View To Kill (1985)
- Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)
- The Women (2008)
- The World is Not Enough (1999)
December 3
- Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
- Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
- OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
- Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
- Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)
December 4
- Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
December 5
- Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
- Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
December 6
- Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)
December 7
- Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
- Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
- Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
December 10
- OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
- White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
December 11
- Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)
December 12
- 1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
- sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
- Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)
December 15
- The Giver (2014)
- On the Tee, Season 1B
December 16
- Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
- Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
December 17
- OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)
December 18
- Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
- Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
- World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)
- Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)
December 19
- 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
- Border Control: Sweden
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
December 20
- American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
- Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)
December 21
- Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
- Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)
December 23
- Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)
December 24
- OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
- Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
December 25
- 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
- Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)
December 26
- 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
- Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
- Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
December 28
- Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
- Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)
December 29
- In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
- Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
- The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
December 30
- Amina’s Way (OWN)
- Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)