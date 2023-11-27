Coming to Max in December 2023

Max announces programming coming to the platform this December, including the HBO Original comedy special LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! (12/16)

December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (2023)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

December 30

Amina’s Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)