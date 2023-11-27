Coming to Max in December 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Max announces programming coming to the platform this December, including the HBO Original comedy special LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! (12/16)

December 1

  • 9 (2009)
  • Anna and the King (1999)
  • Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
  • The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
  • Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
  • The Box (2009)
  • Clear and Present Danger (1994)
  • The Color Purple (2023)
  • Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
  • Cut Bank (2015)
  • Denial (2016)
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Doomsday (2008)
  • Elektra (2005)
  • Eye in the Sky (2016)
  • Flipped (2010)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • From Russia with Love (1964)
  • Goldfinger (1965)
  • Hereafter (2010)
  • Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
  • How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
  • The Hunt For Red October (1990)
  • I Am
  • The Informant! (2009)
  • Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
  • Jurassic World (2015)
  • License to Kill (1989)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • The Longest Ride (2015)
  • Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
  • The Lovers (2017)
  • Low Tide (2019)
  • Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
  • Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
  • Naked Lunch (1991)
  • Necessary Roughness (1991)
  • Notes on a Scandal (2007)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • Over Her Dead Body (2008)
  • Paranormal Activity (2009)
  • Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
  • Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
  • Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
  • The Pink Panther (1964)
  • Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
  • Ramona and Beezus (2010)
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
  • Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
  • Semi-Pro (2008)
  • Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
  • A Shot In The Dark (1964)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
  • The Souvenir (2019)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • Timeline (2003)
  • Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
  • Trainwreck (2015)
  • A View To Kill (1985)
  • Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)
  • The Women (2008)
  • The World is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

  • Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
  • Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
  • OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
  • Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
  • Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

  • Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

December 5

  • Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
  • Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

  • Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

  • Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
  • Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
  • Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

  • OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
  • White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

  • Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

  • 1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
  • sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
  • Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

December 15

  • The Giver (2014)
  • On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

  • Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
  • Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

  • OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

  • Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
  • Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
  • World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)
  • Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

  • 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
  • Border Control: Sweden
  • Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

  • American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
  • Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

  • Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
  • Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

December 23

  • Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

  • OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
  • Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

  • 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
  • Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

  • 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
  • Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
  • Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
  • Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

  • Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
  • Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

December 29

  • In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
  • Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
  • The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

December 30

  • Amina’s Way (OWN)
  • Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here