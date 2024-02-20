Coming to Hulu March 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in March 2024.

March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali | 2001

Bad Teacher | 2011

Batman Begins | 2005

Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012

Belle | 2014

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

The Descendants | 2011

Dreamin’ Wild | 2022

Drive Angry 3D | 2011

Dune | 2021

Dunkirk | 2017

Enough Said | 2013

Failure to Launch | 2006

The Favourite | 2018

Firehouse Dog | 2007

Foxcatcher | 2014

Goodfellas | 1990

Goosebumps | 2015

The Heat | 2013

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

The Hot Chick | 2002

How I Live Now | 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012

Inception | 2010

Kingdom Come | 2001

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Legends of the Fall | 1994

Life of Pi | 2012

My Cousin Vinny | 1992

No Good Deed | 2014

Person To Person | 2017

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

Salt | 2010

Scarface | 1983

Sexy Beast | 2001

Shark Tale | 2004

Sisters | 2015

The Spirit | 2008

Stand by Me | 1986

Street Kings | 2008

Surrogates | 2009

Takers | 2010

The Tree of Life | 2011

Thank You for Smoking | 2006

Thirteen | 2003

Win Win | 2011

The Wrestler | 2008

March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019

March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King’s Daughter | 2023

March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

March 8

Cash Out | 2023

March 12

Blackfish | 2013

March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini| 2023

The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023

March 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers | 2006

Children of the Corn | 2023

Life Partners | 2014

Taken | 2009

Taken 2 | 2012

360 | 2011

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream

March 19

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023

March 22

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

March 24

One Shot | 2021

Skyfire | 2021

March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Charlie’s Angels | 2019

March 26

DC League of Super-Pets | 2022

Montana Story | 2022

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather | 2023

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint | 2023

March 30

FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023

March 31

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009