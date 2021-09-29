From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2021.
October 1
- Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere
- Cake: Season 5 Premiere
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 5 Premiere
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- Air Force One (1997)
- Ali (2001)
- Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
- Boxcar Bertha (1972)
- Cedar Rapids (2009)
- Chasing Papi (2003)
- Class (1983)
- Clifford (1994)
- Clockstoppers (2002)
- Code 46 (2004)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- Date Night (2010)
- Dead of Winter (1987)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- Dr. No (1962)
- Edge of the World (2021)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
- Flatliners (1990)
- From Russia with Love (1964)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- The Holiday (2006)
- House of Games (1987)
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
- Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
- Intersection (1994)
- Licence to Kill (1989)
- Light It Up (1999)
- Lost In Space (1998)
- The Love Guru (2008)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Madhouse (2004)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- Maze (2017)
- Mean Creek (2004)
- Meet The Spartans (2008)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- The Offence (1973)
- Peeples (2013)
- The Perfect Holiday (2007)
- Queen of the Damned (2002)
- Racing with the Moon (1984)
- The Recruit (2003)
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Rushmore (1999)
- The Saint (1997)
- Signs (2002)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
- Snatch (2000)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Species: The Awakening (2007)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
- Star Trek: Generations (1994)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
- Still (2018)
- Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
- Sweet Land (2006)
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Theater of Blood (1973)
- Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Total Recall (2012)
- The Untouchables (1987)
- Victor Frankenstein (2015)
- Vigilante Force (1976)
- The Village (2004)
- The Vow (2012)
- Waitress (2007)
- What About Bob? (1991)
- When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
- Within (2016)
- Wolves at the Door (2016)
- Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
October 2
- The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere
October 3
- Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere
- Finding Your Feet (2018)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)
October 4
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere
- Maggie’s Plan (2015)
- The Program (1993)
- Unfaithful (2002)
October 6
- Castle: Complete Series
October 7
- Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1
October 8
- Jacinta (2021)
- Cannabis Evolution (2019)
October 9
- Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere
October 10
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
- Rogue Hostage (2021)
October 11
- Gunda (2020)
- Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)
October 12
- Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1
- The Loneliest Whale (2021)
October 13
- Dopesick: Series Premiere
- CHiPS (2017)
October 14
- Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15
- Censor (2021)
- Out of Death (2020)
October 15
- America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2
- Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1
- Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6
- Hoarders: Complete Season 3
- Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2
- Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10
- Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 1
- Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3
- Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2
- A Murder to Remember (2020)
- Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
- Miss India America (2015)
- Sleepwalker (2017)
October 16
- Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere
October 18
- Dream Horse (2020)
October 20
- Queens: Series Premiere
October 21
- The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1
- The Evil Next Door (2021)
October 22
- Gaia (2020)
October 23
- The Marksman (2021)
- Silent Night (2021)
October 25
- Come Away (2020)
October 26
- Maybe Next Year (2020)
October 27
- For Madmen Only (2021)
October 28
- First Date (2021)
October 30
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D
October 31
- Spirit Untamed (2021)