Coming to Hulu in November 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2023

November 1

  • Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
  • Black Cake: Series Premiere
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
  • Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
  • Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
  • A Christmas Frequency
    Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
  • Alien vs. Predator | 2004
  • Armageddon | 1998
  • Billy Madison | 1995
  • Blade | 1998
  • Blade 2 | 2002
  • Blade: Trinity | 2004
  • Carpool | 1996
  • Contagion | 2011
  • Damien: Omen II | 1978
  • Deck the Halls | 2006
  • Deep Blue Sea | 1999
  • Downhill | 2020
  • The Family Stone | 2005
  • The Final Conflict | 1981
  • Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
  • Flatliners | 1990
  • Friends With Money | 2006
  • Friendsgiving | 2020
  • Frozen River | 2008
  • Get Low | 2010
  • Geostorm | 2017
  • Garfield | 2004
  • GirlInterrupted | 1999
  • Goodbye Lover | 1999
  • The Holiday | 2006
  • Inferno | 2016
  • In Time | 2011
  • Kollek | 1995
  • Land Ho! | 2014
  • The Last Duel | 2021
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
  • Man on a Ledge | 2012
  • The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
  • Men In Black | 1997
  • Men In Black II | 2002
  • Men In Black 3 | 2012
  • Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
  • Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
  • The Mistle-Tones | 2012
  • The Nutcracker | 1993
  • The Omen | 1976
  • Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
  • The Other Woman | 2014
  • Outbreak | 1995
  • Pacific Rim | 2013
  • The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
  • Poseidon | 2006
  • Reporting For Christmas
  • The Sandlot | 1993
  • Saving Silverman | 2001
  • Sea Fever | 2019
  • Second Best | 1994
  • Shallow Hal | 2001
  • Space Jam | 1996
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
  • Tigerland | 2000
  • Trance | 2011
  • Twister | 1996
  • The Waterboy | 1998
  • The Wedding Planner | 2001
  • The Wedding Singer | 2005

November 2

  • Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
  • Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
  • The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
  • Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
  • A Christmas Frequency | 2023
  • A Country Christmas Story | 2013
  • Becoming Santa | 2011
  • Christmas Ever After | 2020
  • Christmas Love Letter | 2019
  • Every Day is Christmas | 2018
  • Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023
  • Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019
  • Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020
  • Reporting For Christmas | 2023
  • Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019
  • Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

November 3

  • Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
  • L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

November 4

  • Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

November 5

  • God’s Time | 2022

November 6

  • JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

November 7

  • Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

November 8

  • Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
  • Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

November 9

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
  • The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
  • Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
  • The League | 2023
  • Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

November 10

  • Fool’s Paradise | 2023
  • One True Loves | 2023

November 11

  • Central Intelligence | 2016

November 13

  • The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

November 14

  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

November 15

  • Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
  • Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
  • To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
  • The China Hustle | 2017
  • Journey To The West | 2013
  • Monsters | 2010
  • Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
  • Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
  • Red Cliff | 2008
  • What Just Happened | 2008
  • White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

November 16

  • Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

November 17

  • The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
  • Black Ice | 2022

November 20

  • Spellbound: Season 1B
  • Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
  • My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
  • The Last Rider | 2022

November 21

  • Obituary: Complete Season 1

November 22

  • FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

November 23

  • Elf | 2003
  • Four Christmases | 2008
  • Fred Claus | 2007
  • Jack Frost | 1998
  • Master Gardener | 2022
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989
  • The Polar Express | 2004

November 24

  • Consecration | 2023
  • Life of the Party | 2018

November 26

  • Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series

November 28

  • Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023

November 29

  • The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
  • El Encargado: Complete Season 2
  • Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

November 30

  • Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
  • A Timeless Christmas
  • Christmas Comes Twice
  • Christmas Under the Stars
  • Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
  • Compassionate Spy | 2022
  • Five Star Christmas
  • It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
  • Jingle Bell Bride

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here