Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2023

November 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Armageddon | 1998

Billy Madison | 1995

Blade | 1998

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Damien: Omen II | 1978

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Downhill | 2020

The Family Stone | 2005

The Final Conflict | 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Friendsgiving | 2020

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Geostorm | 2017

Garfield | 2004

GirlInterrupted | 1999

Goodbye Lover | 1999

The Holiday | 2006

Inferno | 2016

In Time | 2011

Kollek | 1995

Land Ho! | 2014

The Last Duel | 2021

Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Nutcracker | 1993

The Omen | 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991

The Other Woman | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020

Poseidon | 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot | 1993

Saving Silverman | 2001

Sea Fever | 2019

Second Best | 1994

Shallow Hal | 2001

Space Jam | 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

The Waterboy | 1998

The Wedding Planner | 2001

The Wedding Singer | 2005

November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency | 2023

A Country Christmas Story | 2013

Becoming Santa | 2011

Christmas Ever After | 2020

Christmas Love Letter | 2019

Every Day is Christmas | 2018

Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020

Reporting For Christmas | 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

November 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

November 5

God’s Time | 2022

November 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

November 7

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

November 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

November 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League | 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

November 10

Fool’s Paradise | 2023

One True Loves | 2023

November 11

Central Intelligence | 2016

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice | 2022

November 20

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider | 2022

November 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1

November 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

November 23

Elf | 2003

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Jack Frost | 1998

Master Gardener | 2022

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989

The Polar Express | 2004

November 24

Consecration | 2023

Life of the Party | 2018

November 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series

November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023

November 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 2

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

November 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy | 2022

Five Star Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride