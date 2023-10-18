From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2023
November 1
- Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
- Black Cake: Series Premiere
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
- Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
- A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
- Alien vs. Predator | 2004
- Armageddon | 1998
- Billy Madison | 1995
- Blade | 1998
- Blade 2 | 2002
- Blade: Trinity | 2004
- Carpool | 1996
- Contagion | 2011
- Damien: Omen II | 1978
- Deck the Halls | 2006
- Deep Blue Sea | 1999
- Downhill | 2020
- The Family Stone | 2005
- The Final Conflict | 1981
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Friendsgiving | 2020
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Geostorm | 2017
- Garfield | 2004
- GirlInterrupted | 1999
- Goodbye Lover | 1999
- The Holiday | 2006
- Inferno | 2016
- In Time | 2011
- Kollek | 1995
- Land Ho! | 2014
- The Last Duel | 2021
- Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
- Man on a Ledge | 2012
- The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
- Men In Black | 1997
- Men In Black II | 2002
- Men In Black 3 | 2012
- Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
- Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
- The Mistle-Tones | 2012
- The Nutcracker | 1993
- The Omen | 1976
- Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
- The Other Woman | 2014
- Outbreak | 1995
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
- Poseidon | 2006
- Reporting For Christmas
- The Sandlot | 1993
- Saving Silverman | 2001
- Sea Fever | 2019
- Second Best | 1994
- Shallow Hal | 2001
- Space Jam | 1996
- Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
- Tigerland | 2000
- Trance | 2011
- Twister | 1996
- The Waterboy | 1998
- The Wedding Planner | 2001
- The Wedding Singer | 2005
November 2
- Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
- Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
- The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
- Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
- A Christmas Frequency | 2023
- A Country Christmas Story | 2013
- Becoming Santa | 2011
- Christmas Ever After | 2020
- Christmas Love Letter | 2019
- Every Day is Christmas | 2018
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023
- Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019
- Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020
- Reporting For Christmas | 2023
- Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
November 3
- Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
- L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
November 4
- Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
November 5
- God’s Time | 2022
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
November 7
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
November 8
- Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
- Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
November 9
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
- The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
- The League | 2023
- Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
November 10
- Fool’s Paradise | 2023
- One True Loves | 2023
November 11
- Central Intelligence | 2016
November 13
- The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
November 14
- FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
November 15
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
- Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
- To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
- The China Hustle | 2017
- Journey To The West | 2013
- Monsters | 2010
- Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
- Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
- Red Cliff | 2008
- What Just Happened | 2008
- White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
November 16
- Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
November 17
- The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
- Black Ice | 2022
November 20
- Spellbound: Season 1B
- Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
- The Last Rider | 2022
November 21
- Obituary: Complete Season 1
November 22
- FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
November 23
- Elf | 2003
- Four Christmases | 2008
- Fred Claus | 2007
- Jack Frost | 1998
- Master Gardener | 2022
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989
- The Polar Express | 2004
November 24
- Consecration | 2023
- Life of the Party | 2018
November 26
- Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series
November 28
- Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023
November 29
- The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
- El Encargado: Complete Season 2
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
November 30
- Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
- A Timeless Christmas
- Christmas Comes Twice
- Christmas Under the Stars
- Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
- Compassionate Spy | 2022
- Five Star Christmas
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- Jingle Bell Bride