From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2021.
November 1
- The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film
- 10,000 BC (2008)
- A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
- A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
- All the Right Moves (1983)
- Apache Uprising (1965)
- The Babysitter (1995)
- The Beach (2000)
- Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Black Dynamite (2009)
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
- Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
- Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
- Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
- Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
- China Moon (1994)
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
- The Comedian (2017)
- Conspiracy Theory (1997)
- Cutter’s Way (1981)
- Dark Angel (1990)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Doc (1971)
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
- Elektra (2005)
- Enter the Ninja (1981)
- Eye for An Eye (1996)
- Eye of the Needle (1981)
- Fargo (1996)
- The Fifth Element (1997)
- The Fighter (2010)
- Flesh and Bone (1993)
- The Fly (1986)
- How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
- The Hunted (2003)
- I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
- I, Tonya (2017)
- In Secret (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Killers (2010)
- King Arthur (2004)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)
- Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
- Maggie (2015)
- The Matrix (1999)
- The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
- Michael Clayton (2007)
- Minority Report (2002)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- Modern Girls (1986)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Monuments (2020)
- Never Been Kissed (1999)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
- The Prestige (2006)
- The Quiet Man (1952)
- Real Men (1987)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- The Shootist (1976)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- Soapdish (1991)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- Troll 2 (1991)
- True Grit (1969)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- XXX (2002)
- XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
- Yes Man (2008)
November 2
- Prospect (2018)
November 3
- Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8
November 4
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition
- Playing God (2021)
November 5
- Animaniacs: Complete Season 2
- Being Blago: Complete Season 1
November 7
- Pain & Gain (2013)
November 8
- Emperor (2012)
November 11
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5
- 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film
November 14
- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
November 15
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
- A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
- A Christmas Switch (2018)
- A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
- A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
- A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
- Angels In The Snow (2015)
- Back To Christmas (2014)
- The Boss Baby 2 (2021)
- Christmas Belle (2013)
- The Christmas Calendar (2017)
- Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
- Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
- Deadpool (2016)
- Deadpool 2 (2018)
- Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
- Holly’s Holiday (2012)
- The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
- Married by Christmas (2016)
- My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
- My Santa (2013)
- Naughty & Nice (2014)
- Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
- Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
- Second Chance Christmas (2017)
- The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
- The Truth About Christmas (2018)
- Winter Wedding (2017)
November 16
- The Master (2012)
November 17
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
November 18
- The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries
- Mandibles (2021)
November 19
- The Great: Complete Season 2
November 22
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
November 23
- Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3
- Ape Star (2021)
November 25
- Ride the Eagle (2021)
November 26
- Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021)
- Pig (2021)
November 28
- Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
November 29
- All Light, Everywhere (2021)
November 30
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)