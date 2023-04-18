Coming to Hulu in May 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2023

May 1

  • Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
  • After Earth | 2013
  • Annabelle | 2014
  • Atonement | 2007
  • Beetlejuice | 1988
  • Best in Show | 2000
  • Black Dynamite | 2009
  • Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
  • Bless MeUltima | 2013
  • Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
  • Blue Thunder | 1983
  • The Book Of Eli | 2010
  • Bottle Rocket | 1996
  • Boogie Nights | 1997
  • Clash Of The Titans | 2010
  • The Comedian | 2017
  • CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
  • Cyrus | 2010
  • The Darkest Hour | 2011
  • Eat Pray Love | 2010
  • El Condorito | 2018
  • The First Monday In May | 2016
  • Frank | 2014
  • The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
  • Horrible Bosses | 2011
  • The Hunger Games | 2012
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
  • Identity | 2003
  • IT | 2017
  • Joshua | 2007
  • Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
  • The Joy Luck Club | 1993
  • Last Action Hero | 1993
  • The Last Exorcism | 2010
  • Little Man | 2006
  • The Little Things | 2021
  • The Mask | 1994
  • The Meddler | 2016
  • Meet the Spartans | 2008
  • Once | 2007
  • Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
  • Out of the Furnace | 2013
  • Patriots Day | 2016
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
  • The Power Of One | 1992
  • Premium Rush | 2012
  • Rampage | 2018
  • Selena | 1997
  • Sex Drive | 2008
  • Speed | 1994
  • Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
  • Stan & Ollie | 2018
  • Stuck On You | 2003
  • Taken 2 | 2012
  • Twilight | 2008

May 2

  • A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire
  • Lucky | 2017

May 4

  • 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
  • Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
  • Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
  • Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
  • Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
  • Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
  • Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
  • Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
  • The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
  • Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
  • Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
  • Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
  • Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
  • Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
  • Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
  • Apollo 18 | 2011
  • A Walk to Remember | 2002
  • Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
  • The Libertine | 2004

May 5

  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
  • Alone at Night | 2022
  • Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
  • Bloods | 2022
  • Manifest West | 2022

May 8

  • Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
  • To The End | 2022

May 9

  • Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
  • The Last Warrior | 2022

May 10

  • FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

  • Bar Fight! | 2022
  • Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023

May 12

  • The Great: Complete Season 3
  • Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
  • The Last Unicorn | 1982
  • Saint Omer | 2022

May 13

  • The Locksmith | 2023

May 15

  • Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • District B13 | 2004
  • Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
  • Point Break | 2015

May 16

  • La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
  • The Break-Up | 2006
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

May 17

  • Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

  • Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
  • Slash/Back | 2022

May 19

  • White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
  • American Murderer | 2022
  • Sliding Doors | 1998
  • Sophie’s Choice | 1982

May 20

  • The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

May 23

  • How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
  • Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
  • Paris Can Wait | 2017

May 24

  • The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
  • Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
  • Broker | 2022

May 25

  • The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
  • MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
  • Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
  • Prank Panel: Series Premiere
  • I Still Believe | 2020

May 26

  • Mummies | 2023
  • ” data-sheets-userformat=”}”>The Old Way | 2022

May 30

  • Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31

  • The Square | 2017
