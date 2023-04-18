From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. More Entertainment News
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2023
May 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
- After Earth | 2013
- Annabelle | 2014
- Atonement | 2007
- Beetlejuice | 1988
- Best in Show | 2000
- Black Dynamite | 2009
- Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
- Bless MeUltima | 2013
- Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
- Blue Thunder | 1983
- The Book Of Eli | 2010
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Boogie Nights | 1997
- Clash Of The Titans | 2010
- The Comedian | 2017
- CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
- Cyrus | 2010
- The Darkest Hour | 2011
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- El Condorito | 2018
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Frank | 2014
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- Horrible Bosses | 2011
- The Hunger Games | 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
- Identity | 2003
- IT | 2017
- Joshua | 2007
- Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- Last Action Hero | 1993
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- Little Man | 2006
- The Little Things | 2021
- The Mask | 1994
- The Meddler | 2016
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Out of the Furnace | 2013
- Patriots Day | 2016
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- The Power Of One | 1992
- Premium Rush | 2012
- Rampage | 2018
- Selena | 1997
- Sex Drive | 2008
- Speed | 1994
- Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
- Stan & Ollie | 2018
- Stuck On You | 2003
- Taken 2 | 2012
- Twilight | 2008
May 2
- A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire
- Lucky | 2017
May 4
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
- Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
- Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
- Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
- Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
- The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
- Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
- Apollo 18 | 2011
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
- Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
- The Libertine | 2004
May 5
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
- Alone at Night | 2022
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
- Bloods | 2022
- Manifest West | 2022
May 8
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
- To The End | 2022
May 9
- Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
- The Last Warrior | 2022
May 10
- FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
- Bar Fight! | 2022
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
May 12
- The Great: Complete Season 3
- Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
- The Last Unicorn | 1982
- Saint Omer | 2022
May 13
- The Locksmith | 2023
May 15
- Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- Point Break | 2015
May 16
- La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
- The Break-Up | 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
May 17
- Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
- Slash/Back | 2022
May 19
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
- American Murderer | 2022
- Sliding Doors | 1998
- Sophie’s Choice | 1982
May 20
- The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
May 23
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
May 24
- The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
- Broker | 2022
May 25
- The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
- MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
- Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
- Prank Panel: Series Premiere
- I Still Believe | 2020
May 26
May 30
- Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
- The Square | 2017