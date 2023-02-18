Coming to Hulu in March 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2023.

March 1

  • Wreck: Complete Season 1
  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • Anastasia (1997)
  • Anonymous (2011)
  • Another Earth (2011)
  • Armored (2009)
  • As Good As It Gets (1997)
  • At Any Price (2013)
  • Baby’s Day Out (1994)
  • Broken Arrow (1996)
  • Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
  • Commando (1985)
  • The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
  • Dangerous Beauty (1998)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • Glory (1989)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
  • The Ides Of March (2011)
  • In Her Shoes (2005)
  • In The Cut (2003)
  • Just Go With It (2011)
  • Kicking & Screaming (2005)
  • L.A. Confidential (1997)
  • Love And Basketball (2000)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Shack (2017)
  • The Shape Of Water (2017)
  • Self/Less (2015)
  • Siberia (2018)
  • Sixteen Candles (1984)
  • Son Of God (2014)
  • Takers (2010)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • Third Person (2014)
  • The Town (2010)
  • Unstoppable (2010)
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
  • When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
  • The Wife (2018)

March 2

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
  • National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
  • Bobby Flay: Special
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
  • Next Exit (2022)

March 3

  • Gulmohar (2023)
  • Triangle of Sadness (2022)
  • Waiting… (2005)

March 6

  • History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
  • Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

  • Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

  • Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

  • Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
  • National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
  • Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
  • The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
  • The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

  • UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
  • FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
  • Watcher (2022)

March 12

  • Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

  • On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
  • On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
  • The Oscars

March 15

  • My Family: Series Premiere
  • Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
  • Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
  • Bad Therapy (2020)
  • Bayou Caviar (2018)
  • Changeland (2019)
  • Flux Gourmet (2022)
  • In The Fade (2017)
  • Serena (2014)
  • Wetlands (2017)
  • You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

March 16

  • National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
  • Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
  • Intervention: Complete Season 3
  • The Killing: Complete Season 1
  • The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
  • I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
  • Official Competition (2021)
  • There There (2022)

March 17

  • Boston Strangler (2023)
  • Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
  • Rubikon (2022)
  • Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

  • Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

  • Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

  • The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
  • Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
  • Call Jane (2022)

March 24

  • Up Here: Complete Season 1
  • The Estate (2022)
  • Philomena (2013)

March 26

  • FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

  • Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

  • Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
  • Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
  • RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
  • ” data-sheets-userformat=”,"10":2,"11":0,"14":,"15":"Calibri","16":18}”>Hunt (2022)

March 31

  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • Rye Lane (2023)

