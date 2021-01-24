Coming to Hulu in February 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2021.

February 1

  • 60 Days In: Complete Season 6
  • Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)
  • Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2
  • Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1
  • Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1
  • Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10
  • Mommy is a Murderer (2020)
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
  • The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1
  • Tempted by Danger (2020)
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
  • 9 to 5 (1980)
  • Affliction (1998)
  • American Psycho (2000)
  • American Psycho 2 (2002)
  • The Bellboy (1960)
  • Bug (1975)
  • Cinderfella (1960)
  • Crimes Of The Heart (1987)
  • Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
  • District 9 (2009)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • Employee of the Month (2006)
  • Everything Must Go (2011)
  • From Hell (2001)
  • G.I. Jane (1997)
  • Garfield (2004)
  • Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
  • Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
  • Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
  • Happy Tears (2010)
  • Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
  • Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
  • Hitman’s Run (1999)
  • Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)
  • Jennifer 8 (1992)
  • John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
  • The Juror (1996)
  • Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
  • Ninja Assassin (2009)
  • The Omen (1976) (1976)
  • Damien – Omen II (1978)
  • Only God Forgives (2013)
  • The Patsy (1964)
  • Phase IV (1974)
  • Possessor (2020)
  • The Prince Of Tides (1991)
  • Shirley Valentine (1989)
  • The Shootist (1976)
  • Sideways (2004)
  • Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • The Tenant (1976)
  • Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
  • Turbulence (1997)
  • Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)
  • Waking Ned Devine (1998)
  • Witness (1985)
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
  • You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)

February 2

  • The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1

February 4

  • 12 Hour Shift (2020)

February 5

  • The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode
  • Antebellum (2020)

February 7

  • Harrow: Season 3 Premiere

February 11

  • Then Came You (2019)

February 12

  • Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere
  • 2067 (2020)
  • You’re Next (2013)

February 13

  • Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere

February 15

  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15
  • Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1
  • House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140
  • House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165
  • Property Brothers: Complete Season 14
  • Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1
  • Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1
  • Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)
  • The Shape of Water (2017)

February 16

  • Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19
  • North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1
  • The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

February 17

  • Logan Lucky (2017)

February 18

  • Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

  • Nomadland (2021)

February 23

  • Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
  • Dredd (2012)

February 25

  • Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere

February 26

  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)
  • Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

