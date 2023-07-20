From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2023

August 1

FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method | 2011

The A-Team | 2010

Australia | 2008

Cantinflas | 2014

The Craft | 1996

Crash Pad | 2017

The Croods | 2013

Crush | 2002

D.E.B.S. | 2005

Damsels In Distress | 2012

Dance With Me | 1998

Darling Companion | 2012

Enemy of the State | 1998

Eragon | 2006

Five Feet Apart | 2019

The Hills Have Eyes | 2006

Hotel Transylvania | 2012

In Time | 2011

Jurassic Park | 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997

Jurassic Park III | 2001

Labyrinth | 1986

Leap Year | 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Midnight In Paris | 2011

Mortal Kombat | 2021

Moscow On The Hudson | 1984

Notting Hill | 1999

One For The Money | 2012

The One I Love | 2014

Ong-Bak | 2003

Ong Bak 2 | 2008

Ong Bak 3 | 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014

Pandorum | 2009

Phone Booth | 2003

Practical Magic | 1998

The Punisher | 2004

Punisher: War Zone | 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006

Red | 2010

Red 2 | 2013

Shark Tale | 2004

Simply Irresistible | 1999

Stay | 2005

Stealing Harvard | 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015

Take This Waltz | 2011

Turistas | 2006

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

Unfaithful | 2002

Waking Ned Devine | 1998

We’re The Millers | 2013

What’s Your Number? | 2011

Zoom | 2006

August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

August 3

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 4

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love | 2015

Game Night | 2018

Labor Pains | 2009

Skinamarink | 2022

Supercell | 2023

Sweetwater | 2023

Winter Passing | 2005

August 5

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 6

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 7

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11

August 8

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere

August 9

Bait | 2023

Enys Men | 2022

August 10

Just Super | 2022

Polaroid | 2019

August 11

Beautiful Disaster | 2023

Sam & Kate | 2022

August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder | 2019

August 15

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot | 2012

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005

One Last Thing | 2005

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight | 2023

Thoroughbreds | 2018

August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas | 2022

August 18

The Friendship Game | 2022

War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023

August 19

To Catch A Killer | 2023

August 20

Amsterdam | 2022

August 21

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

August 22

The Intern | 2015

August 23

Trap Jazz | 2023

August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022

My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022

Transfusion | 2023

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27

Malignant | 2021

August 28

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5

August 29

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series

Snowpiercer | 2014

August 31

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle | 2014

The Fault In Our Stars | 2014

Finnick | 2022