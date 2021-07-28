From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2021.
August 1
- Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- 21 (2008)
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- All About E (2015)
- Alpha & Omega (2010)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Attack The Block (2011)
- The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
- Bagdad Cafe (1988)
- The Beast Within (1982)
- Black Swan (2009)
- Blood Games (1991)
- Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
- Cherry Pop (2017)
- Christina’s House (2001)
- Contagion (2011)
- Every Breath You Take (2021)
- The Final Girls (2015)
- First Knight (1995)
- Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Freelancers (2012)
- French Postcards (1979)
- From Prada To Nada (2011)
- Garbo Talks (1984)
- Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
- The Girl King (2015)
- The Grudge (2004)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- The Hawaiians (1970)
- Heart of Midnight (1989)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
- Henry V (1989)
- Hondo (1953)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Hunter (1980)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
- It’S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- The Killing Streets (1991)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Kingpin (1996)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Liz in September (2014)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mirror Mirror (2012)
- Mud (2013)
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Naz & Maalik (2015)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- Plaza Suite (1971)
- Roadhouse 66 (1984)
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Rudy (1993)
- Shane (1953)
- Shark Tale (2002)
- Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
- The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
- Special Effects (1984)
- Spellbinder (1988)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- The Thin Red Line (1998)
- Those People (2015)
- Toy Soldiers (1991)
- Transcendence (2014)
- Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
- Watchmen (2009)
August 4
- The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2
August 5
- Princess Cyd (2017)
August 6
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4
August 8
- The Party (2018)
August 9
- Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere
August 10
- Together, Together (2021)
August 11
- Fantasy Island: Series Premiere
- AWOL (2016)
August 12
- Homeroom (2021)
- The Force (2017)
- Held (2021)
- The Virtuoso (2021)
- The Waiting Room (2012)
August 13
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere
August 15
- The Hate U Give (2018)
- Silo (2019)
August 17
- Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere
- The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 18
- Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere
- The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
- Unsane (2018)
August 19
- Blast Beat (2020)
- Jungleland (2021)
August 21
- We Broke Up (2021)
August 23
- The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premeire
August 24
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
August 26
- American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere
- Archer: Season 12 Premiere
- Disobedience (2017)
- Feral State (2021)
- Love and Monsters (2021)
August 27
- Vacation Friends (2021)
- Chaos Walking (2020)
August 28
- Four Good Days (2021)
August 29
- Horizon Line (2021)
August 30
- 9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere
- Spell (2020)
August 31
- Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere